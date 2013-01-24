Company profile

Početna
Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a diversified technology company, focused on improving people’s lives through meaningful innovation in the areas of Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting. The company is a leader in cardiac care, acute care and home healthcare, energy efficient lighting solutions and new lighting applications, as well as male shaving and grooming and oral healthcare.

Creating innovations that matter to people

 

Since the introduction of the first Philips light bulb more than 120 years ago, innovation and a people-centric approach have always been at the core of our company.

 

Our commitment is to deliver new healthcare and lighting technologies, as well as innovative and locally relevant consumer products that make a real difference to our customers, consumers and stakeholders across the globe. We believe that the best way for us to do this, is through deep understanding of people’s needs and desires.

 

When we bring the two together – people and innovation – we create the next generation of technology and things that people truly want and need. These are meaningful innovations that help people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. This sets us apart and makes us Philips.

Business Highlights in Q2

 

Philips and Westchester Medical Center Health Network entered into a multi-year, USD 500 million managed services partnership to transform and improve healthcare for 3 million patients. The agreement includes consulting services, medical technologies and clinical informatics solutions, and aims to improve all care areas, including radiology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and pediatrics.

A diversified portfolio of innovations delivered results for Male Grooming in the quarter, with Asian markets particularly strong. In Japan, the ongoing success of the premium Philips Shaver series 9000 drove market share, as did continued demand for Philips VisaPure for Men. In South Korea, Philips Shaver series 7000, a proposition for sensitive skin, is selling well, while in India the launch of affordable beard trimmers in tier 2 and 3 cities drove strong growth.

 

Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.

 

Rethinking the future

 

Our transition towards a circular economy

 

Circular Economy

 

Philips’ transition to a Circular Economy

 

Philips’ journey

 

