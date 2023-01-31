By Michael S. Ruma, MD, MPH ∙ Maternal-Fetal Medicine ∙ Perinatal Associates of New Mexico (PANM) ∙ Albuquerque, NM, USA ∙ July 2024 ∙ 4 minutes
The Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system is an innovative fetal ultrasound reporting tool that provides new capabilities for current users of ultrasound in obstetrics and gynecology. The cloud-based platform It imports images, videos and measurements from ultrasound devices, offering a simple way to document examinations and a user-friendly interface for clinician-to-clinician and physician-to-patient communication. This article provides an overview of our own experience field-testing Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system within our perinatal practice.
For years, Philips has provided clinicians with high-quality ultrasound imaging devices, an array of transducers, advanced technological features and an efficient user workflow. Now, Philips introduces a cloud-based platform that supports efficient creation of patient examination reports that helps OB/GYN practitioners organize and digitize their workflow. With a proven track record producing premium ultrasound systems, Philips enhances the clinician experience with Philips FetView.
FetView monitor from printed article
Experienced maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) specialists, sustained practice growth throughout the state and a constant drive toward performance improvement make Perinatal Associates of New Mexico (PANM) the leading perinatal practice in New Mexico. Providing MFM services at the largest hospital in the state, PANM is known for their exceptional patient care and leading role in the field of perinatology. With over 35 years providing perinatal care, prenatal ultrasound diagnosis and complex maternal-fetal care coordination, PANM routinely assesses new and promising developments from industry partners to help bring the latest technological advancements to their patients.
Experienced maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) specialists, sustained practice growth throughout the state and a constant drive toward performance improvement make Perinatal Associates of New Mexico (PANM) the leading perinatal practice in New Mexico. Providing MFM services at the largest hospital in the state, PANM is known for their exceptional patient care and leading role in the field of perinatology.
With over 35 years providing perinatal care, prenatal ultrasound diagnosis and complex maternal-fetal care coordination, PANM routinely assesses new and promising developments from industry partners to help bring the latest technological advancements to their patients.
The Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system was extensively evaluated throughout our numerous outpatient offices and within the hospital inpatient setting on labor and delivery and the antenatal unit. A variety of exam types were performed including biophysical profiles, fetal anatomic surveys, fetal echocardiograms and Doppler evaluations of the umbilical, middle cerebral arteries and ductus venosus. The program was utilized by sonographers, nurses and physicians assessing how the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system performed regarding ease of use, image access, workflow and clinical capabilities documenting ultrasound reports as compared to the practice’s current and prior reporting systems. The evaluation of the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system at PANM was conducted under institutional review board approval provided by the WCG IRB.
The Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system was extensively evaluated throughout our numerous outpatient offices and within the hospital inpatient setting on labor and delivery and the antenatal unit. A variety of exam types were performed including biophysical profiles, fetal anatomic surveys, fetal echocardiograms and Doppler evaluations of the umbilical, middle cerebral arteries and ductus venosus. The program was utilized by sonographers, nurses and physicians assessing how the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system performed regarding ease of use, image access, workflow and clinical capabilities documenting ultrasound reports as compared to the practice’s current and prior reporting systems.
The evaluation of the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system at PANM was conducted under institutional review board approval provided by the WCG IRB.
Our team found the ability to access the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system via the internet to be efficient and agile. Our current ultrasound reporting system, as well as others on the market, often require use of a “client” to access a workstation, which then allows the user to log on to the ultrasound reporting software. Being able to reach Philips FetView from any compatible device with internet access truly improves the usability and accessibility of important clinical ultrasound data. Once logged on to FetView, the user interface is clear, concise and intuitive. With a brief introduction to the functionality of the system, this physician-user easily began creating, editing, reviewing and finalizing ultrasound reports. All evaluators stated the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system helped improve their clinical ultrasound reporting as compared to experience with other systems.
Our team found the ability to access the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system via the internet to be efficient and agile. Our current ultrasound reporting system, as well as others on the market, often require use of a “client” to access a workstation, which then allows the user to log on to the ultrasound reporting software. Being able to reach Philips FetView from any compatible device with internet access truly improves the usability and accessibility of important clinical ultrasound data. Once logged on to FetView, the user interface is clear, concise and intuitive. With a brief introduction to the functionality of the system, this physician-user easily began creating, editing, reviewing and finalizing ultrasound reports.
All evaluators stated the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system helped improve their clinical ultrasound reporting as compared to experience with other systems.
Ultrasound in obstetrics and gynecology remains the first modality for evaluation of clinical patient issues and continues to demonstrate its necessary role in prenatal diagnosis of fetal anomalies and management of ongoing complicated pregnancies. Completing an ultrasound provides imaging required to make a diagnosis; however, documentation of those findings for use within your own practice or creation of reports for referring providers also is a necessity in today’s medical world. While Philips always produces state-of-the-art transducers, premium technological features and high-quality ultrasound systems, Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system clearly adds to its suite of tools available to clinical users of ultrasound.
The new Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system offers a streamlined interface for clinicians that is readily available at any time via its cloud-based online access. Regardless of where the clinical user is located, whether in the office, in the hospital, at home or elsewhere, Philips FetView is accessible* if the end user can access the internet.
FetView patient report
From the onset of our clinical evaluation, we found the user interface to be intuitive from the initial logon to the Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system. By selecting the Patients tab, the user can then choose the desired patient study for review and completion. Within the individual patient’s ultrasound exam, the clinician works from top to bottom of the browser screen, entering the necessary historical, clinical and imaging findings. Images are easily viewable in aggregate or enlarged for closer inspection. Videos are also effortlessly reviewed within the browser window by simply hovering over the desired cine clip. After documentation, review of images and video clips, the clinician finalizes their impressions, documents needed follow-up and then saves the report within the Philips FetView software. The finalized report is created as a PDF file that can be viewed within the system and/or shared with the patient or the referring provider electronically with ease.
FetView patient report
FetView fetal charts
The Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system connects to any ultrasound system** and retrieves images and measurements via a secure DICOM connection. Once connected to your practice’s ultrasound fleet, the program allows clinicians to generate ultrasound reports and fetal growth curves and share these documents efficiently and easily with referring providers or the patient directly. Additionally, the patient can access their own images and reporting shared by their clinician directly via the myFetView web application. This unique connection to the patient’s own ultrasound images and videos offers the patient the ability to download and share their pregnancy experience with family and friends.
The Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system connects to any ultrasound system** and retrieves images and measurements via a secure DICOM connection. Once connected to your practice’s ultrasound fleet, the program allows clinicians to generate ultrasound reports and fetal growth curves and share these documents efficiently and easily with referring providers or the patient directly.
Additionally, the patient can access their own images and reporting shared by their clinician directly via the myFetView web application. This unique connection to the patient’s own ultrasound images and videos offers the patient the ability to download and share their pregnancy experience with family and friends.
The Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system offers a much-needed tool for the clinician conducting obstetric ultrasound exams within their medical practice. In both obstetric and perinatal care, the availability of ultrasound has remarkably changed the healthcare of pregnant people and the prenatal diagnosis and management of the fetus. The new Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system enhances the capabilities of the individual ultrasound system, allowing users to create high-quality reports, to access images on demand via cloud-based image archiving and to communicate with referring providers and their patients through an intuitive online user interface.
The Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system offers a much-needed tool for the clinician conducting obstetric ultrasound exams within their medical practice. In both obstetric and perinatal care, the availability of ultrasound has remarkably changed the healthcare of pregnant people and the prenatal diagnosis and management of the fetus.
The new Philips FetView ultrasound reporting system enhances the capabilities of the individual ultrasound system, allowing users to create high-quality reports, to access images on demand via cloud-based image archiving and to communicate with referring providers and their patients through an intuitive online user interface.
MD, MPH, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Perinatal Associates of New Mexico (PANM) Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
MD, MPH, Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Perinatal Associates of New Mexico (PANM)
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
*Certain products or features are subject to regulatory clearances and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details. **FetView can connect to any ultrasound system using DICOM V3.0. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
*Certain products or features are subject to regulatory clearances and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.
**FetView can connect to any ultrasound system using DICOM V3.0.
Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.