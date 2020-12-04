Search terms

Healthcare consulting
Healthcare Consulting

Collaborating to drive healthcare transformation

Contact us

Philips works with you to make healthcare transformation real. Together, we will meet the challenge of providing quality care at a lower cost, while increasing patient and staff satisfaction.

 

Our consultants collaborate with your leadership and staff to streamline workflow efficiency, improve utilization of resources, advise on technology strategy and integration, and design an exceptional experience for patients and staff.

genesis care

Learn how we help drive healthcare transformation

UKE hamburg

77% reduced downtime in the OR

 

Philips helped Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf optimize their OR capacity and increase staff satisfaction resulting in 1400 more surgeries, 77% reduced downtime in the central OR and improved staff satisfaction.

Learn more
UKE hamburg

57% decrease of admission freezes for Chest Pain Center

 

Philips helped the cardiology department at the Reinier de Graaf Hospital to improve throughput of clinical cardiology patients, resulting in a 57% decrease of admission freezes for the Chest Pain Center** and patients go home an hour earlier.

Learn more
Linkoping image

Design of a radiology department

 

University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden engaged Philips to help with a strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department. Our consultants used a 360° assessment including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process, to address the clinical, and operational needs, technology innovation, and patient and staff experience.

Learn more
See how we have helped other hospitals and health systems

What we do

Operational and clinical transformation

Environment and experience design

Performance analytics and digital transformation

Improving workflow efficiency and resource utilization 

clinical & operational excellence

With data as a foundation, our consultants bring clinical expertise and technology know-how to create and implement performance improvement programs.

View offering

Designing innovative and effective care experiences

clinical & operational excellence

By integrating design thinking, data analytics, and technology expertise with space and functional planning, our team can help you create an exceptional healthcare experience.

View offering

Harnessing the value of data and digital technologies

clinical & operational excellence

We provide thought leadership and expert guidance to help healthcare organizations harness data and digital technologies, resulting in actionable insights, transformative experiences, and new value propositions.

View offering

Operational and clinical transformation

Improving workflow efficiency and resource utilization 

clinical & operational excellence

With data as a foundation, our consultants bring clinical expertise and technology know-how to create and implement performance improvement programs.

View offering

Environment and experience design

Designing innovative and effective care experiences

clinical & operational excellence

By integrating design thinking, data analytics, and technology expertise with space and functional planning, our team can help you create an exceptional healthcare experience.

View offering

Technology transformation and analytics

Guiding technology adoption and data strategies

clinical & operational excellence

We help you to integrate new technology and industry trends while effectively managing patient and system data to drive healthcare innovation.

View offering

Learn how we support you across service areas

clinical & operational excellence

Imaging
clinical & operational excellence

Cardiology
clinical & operational excellence

Critical care
clinical & operational excellence

Emergency care

Latest insights from our experts

More insights from our team

Contact us

 

Would you like to talk with one of our consultants? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Sva prava zadržana.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.