Healthcare consulting

Philips works with you to make healthcare transformation real. Together, we will meet the challenge of providing quality care at a lower cost, while increasing patient and staff satisfaction. Our consultants collaborate with your leadership and staff to streamline workflow efficiency, improve utilization of resources, advise on technology strategy and integration, and design an exceptional experience for patients and staff.
Philips helped Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf optimize their OR capacity and increase staff satisfaction resulting in 1400 more surgeries, 77% reduced downtime in the central OR and improved staff satisfaction.
Philips helped the cardiology department at the Reinier de Graaf Hospital to improve throughput of clinical cardiology patients, resulting in a 57% decrease of admission freezes for the Chest Pain Center** and patients go home an hour earlier.
University Hospital in Linköping, Sweden engaged Philips to help with a strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department. Our consultants used a 360° assessment including a fast and cost-effective planning and redesign process, to address the clinical, and operational needs, technology innovation, and patient and staff experience.
Improving workflow efficiency and resource utilization
With data as a foundation, our consultants bring clinical expertise and technology know-how to create and implement performance improvement programs.
Designing innovative and effective care experiences
By integrating design thinking, data analytics, and technology expertise with space and functional planning, our team can help you create an exceptional healthcare experience.
Guiding technology adoption and data strategies
We help you to integrate new technology and industry trends while effectively managing patient and system data to drive healthcare innovation.
Would you like to talk with one of our consultants? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you.
