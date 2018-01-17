Search terms

male doctor staring at person

Improving the patient experience with personalized environments

Philips Ambient Experience creates patient-friendly environments by integrating architecture, design and enabling technologies that can help to calm patients, increase efficiency and workflow. This innovative people-focused solutions enables patients to select room themes and sounds, allowing them to personalize the environment and surround themselves in a relaxing, calming atmosphere.

Need more information on Ambient Experience?
We will contact you as soon as possible.

Contact us

Ambient Experience themes 

 

Ambient Experience themes are well researched and based on the physiological effects of stress on the individual and the impact on the ability to heal. Psychologically supportive environments assist patients and families through many aspects of the patient journey.1 Ambient Experience themes can be described as a combination of dynamic images, music, and/or dynamic room lighting. Their intent is to enhance the patient experience, facilitate patient/staff interaction and improve patient compliance.2,3 Leveraging the calming aspects of art and nature keeps the patient occupied, helps to distract, and shortens the perception of time. Eye tracking research suggests patients closely watch movement across the screen, and stimuli levels (defined as the change in detail, movement, light intensity, and color) can be varied to elicit different responses – to support active relaxation or elicit a more quiet response.

Ambient Experience themes overview

 

There are more than 40 active relaxation themes, offering more than 9 hours of specially designed content, accommodating different ages and cultural groups. For example, pediatric content provides positive distraction for children aged 4+. The nature oriented themes are designed according to healing art guidelines. A selection of cultural content with calming music is also available, as well as themes with abstract visual art – all designed to engage and personalize the patient journey.

View this short video to get an overview of the Ambient Experience themes gallery.

Ambient Experience

NEW

pediatric carousel

NEW

pediatric finding doris

NEW

pediatric robert
abstract crystals
abstract fantasy
abstract
art calligraphy
Asia japan blossoms
Asia japan garden
asia-south-east-asia
nature-ocean
Nature Panda
nature vineyards
nature water sunset
nature-waterviews
pediatric carousel
pediatric finding doris
pediatric robert
pediatric victor
rides balloonride
rides boatride

View all Ambient Experience themes.

test

Dutch Masters theme


See how art and music can impact the patient and staff experience. Ambient Experience Dutch Masters theme, in collaboration with our partners, illustrates the experience.

View the videos

 

1 Robinson, P.S, Green, J. Ambient Versus Traditional Environment in Pediatric Emergency Department. Health Environments Research & Design Journal. 2015, Vol. 8(2) 71-80. 

2 El-Hassan, H., McKeown, K., Muller, A.F. Clinical trial: music reduces anxiety levels in patients attending for endoscopy. Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. 2009 Vol 30 718-724. 

3 Lemaire, C., Moran, G.R., Swan, H. Impact of Audio/Visual Systems on Pediatric Sedation in Magnetic Resonance Imaging. Journal of Magnetic Resonance Imaging. 2009 Vol. 30 649–655.

Related services

 

Learn more about our healthcare transformation services for your organization

Contact us

 

Would you like to talk with one of our consultants? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Sva prava zadržana.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.