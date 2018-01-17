Ambient Experience themes

Ambient Experience themes are well researched and based on the physiological effects of stress on the individual and the impact on the ability to heal. Psychologically supportive environments assist patients and families through many aspects of the patient journey.1 Ambient Experience themes can be described as a combination of dynamic images, music, and/or dynamic room lighting. Their intent is to enhance the patient experience, facilitate patient/staff interaction and improve patient compliance.2,3 Leveraging the calming aspects of art and nature keeps the patient occupied, helps to distract, and shortens the perception of time. Eye tracking research suggests patients closely watch movement across the screen, and stimuli levels (defined as the change in detail, movement, light intensity, and color) can be varied to elicit different responses – to support active relaxation or elicit a more quiet response.

