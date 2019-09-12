Harmonized user interfaces ease operational processes



Having all three MRI systems updated to the latest release also benefits the department’s operational processes, according to Dr. Vañó.



“When we acquired our newest MRI system, we updated all our MRI systems to the latest software release and this effectively standardized the user interfaces of all operator’s consoles,” he says. “We then saw an enormous impact on the learning curve; there was practically none – our technologists could begin operating immediately. Instead of going through a progressive learning curve of two or three weeks, we began operating at 90 to 100 percent the next day.”



“Thanks to Technology Maximizer, we now know we can continue to have the latest versions of software for all of our MRI systems. As a result, our technologists will find a consistent user interface regardless of which system they’re operating. All three MRI systems are easy to manage because we can cut-and-paste protocols in all of them. And when technologists shift from one MRI to another, they can’t tell the difference – if a technologist can operate one system, he or she can use them all.”