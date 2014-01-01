Although the space is small, the staff at the Causeway Bay clinic can still offer patients some privacy. “Because of the small size of the machine, patients can have some privacy in a separate waiting area, while waiting for their scans,” says Mr. Tang. “We can arrange the time slots for patients so that no other patients are waiting at the same time.”

Patients also seem comfortable with the Ingenia Prodiva. Mr. Tang notices that most patients don’t seem to feel as hot as he experienced with previous MRI systems he worked with. Dr. Lo says “So far, we have had positive feedback from patients, operators, and referring physicians. Patients are very satisfied with this machine.”