In addition to installation cost, also the longevity, reliability and lifetime cost of the MRI were factors influencing Dr. Mahajan’s purchase decision. “With Prodiva 1.5T we were getting a highend system at a reasonable price, and because it includes latest technology I expect a long lifetime of the system,” he says. “The low power use of Prodiva helps to keep our energy cost low. We have already experienced that the power requirement is much less than it is for other MRI scanners. We used to need up to 120 kVA, but for Prodiva this number is down to 50 kVA, so even there we find cost savings.” Dr. Mahajan notes that “some of the other major considerations are the quality of the service and the frequencies of breakdowns.” He and his staff appreciate the high amount of uptime they experience with the Prodiva system. “There have haven’t been any significant breakdowns in the past 16 months since we have had the machine, so we never had to send a patient away because the machine was down.” The flexibility gained by using the Prodiva flexible phased array MSK coils also brings down the price of imaging, according to Dr. Mahajan. Previously, each had a dedicated coil. “I have always bought dedicated coils for every joint and body part, which is no longer necessary. Prodiva’s smaller digital MSK coils can be combined to become larger coils. By fitting them together, we can image both small and large body parts using the same equipment.”