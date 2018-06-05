Search terms

    Radiology
    Team up for data-driven radiology practice management

    Radiology professionals:

    How will your department become more integrated to improve care?

    Connect with Sales
    Stay up-to-date

    Radiology professionals:

    How will your department become more integrated to improve care?

    Connect with Sales

    Get more on radiology
    news and info

    Stay up-to-date

    Radiology performance metrics play an increasingly significant role in health care quality assessment. Continuous improvement measures — from dose management to utilization — can help you succeed in an era of value-based care.

    The opportunity

     

    We bring data-driven insights that measure performance across modalities and information systems, helping increase productivity for your staff and to enhance your radiology department’s bottom line. We partner with you to provide the data, analysis and consultation to help you meet the operational goals of your department—together with our award-winning customer service.

    Explore more in seamless radiology:

    • Increase diagnostic confidence to improve patient care
    • Improve the radiology staff and patient experience
    • Connect data and technology for efficiency and productivity

    Philips PerformanceBridge: Where insight inspires action

    improving patient video

    At La Fe Hospital in Valencia, Spain, data from Philips PerformanceBridge is enhancing operations management*.

    DoseWise Portal enhances understanding of procedural and occupational doses 

    peer perspectives

    At Maastricht UMC+ in the Netherlands, data helps staff manage radiation dose with clarity and confidence*.

    See all stories and case studies

    Explore all

    *Results from this facility are not predictive of results in other facilities. Results in other facilities may vary.

    Explore practice management in more depth

    entreprise imaging

    Radiology services in a value-based industry: Why yesterday’s strategy no longer works 

    Read the publication now (297.0KB)

    Radiology performance

    Dose management

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory

    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Let's talk

    Let's talk icon

    What are your biggest challenges in informatics? Whether its interoperability across your enterprise or achieving greater standardization of care, we partner with you to deeply understand your infrastructure and operations, and deliver solutions that help your transform your health system.

     

    Reach out using the form below to get started.

    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory

    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *

    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Kompanija Philips ceni i poštuje privatnost svojih klijenata. U svakom trenutku možete da povučete date dozvole. Dodatne informacije potražite u dokumentu Philips Privacy Policy (Politika privatnosti kompanije Philips).

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Sva prava zadržana.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.