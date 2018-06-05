Improving the radiology staff and patient experience

Our user-centric imaging technologies and scan protocols – with intelligent applications that reduce clinical variation, and as a result, the need for re-scans – can improve staff satisfaction and positively impact your patients’ experience. Our patient-first design and immersive audio and visual experiences in the imaging suite help decrease stress, discomfort and movement during scans, and offer an added benefit of differentiating your practice – for both prospective patients and employees – in a highly competitive market.
A collaboration between Philips, Rijksmuseum, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, AMC and Erasmus Medical Center has led to an exciting new Ambient Experience theme. Together we show how art and music can improve the patient experience*.
The most sensitive people to radiation are children, making pediatric radiology at Phoenix Children's Hospital a crucial part of care. Phoenix Children's and Philips co-designed and tested new dosing protocols in its imaging equipment that are child-sized and appropriate for particular age groups or a particular organ*.
*Results from this facility are not predictive of results in other facilities. Results in other facilities may vary.
Enhancing the patient experience of imaging: A survey of patient responses to recent imaging procedures
What are your biggest challenges in informatics? Whether its interoperability across your enterprise or achieving greater standardization of care, we partner with you to deeply understand your infrastructure and operations, and deliver solutions that help your transform your health system. Reach out using the form below to get started.
