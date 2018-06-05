Search terms

    Radiology
    Improving the radiology staff and patient experience

    Radiology professionals:

    How will your department create strong staff satisfaction and a positive patient experience? 

    Radiology professionals: 

    How will your department become more integrated to improve care?

    Delivering high-quality patient care is the goal of every radiology department. But the demands of the job — growing scan volumes, less time spent with patients, complex workflows — can take a toll on staff performance and the experience of the patients you care for.

    The opportunity


    Our user-centric imaging technologies and scan protocols – with intelligent applications that reduce clinical variation, and as a result, the need for re-scans – can improve staff satisfaction and positively impact your patients’ experience. Our patient-first design and immersive audio and visual experiences in the imaging suite help decrease stress, discomfort and movement during scans, and offer an added benefit of differentiating your practice – for both prospective patients and employees – in a highly competitive market.

    Explore more in seamless radiology:

    • Increase diagnostic confidence to improve patient care
    • Connect data and technology for efficiency and productivity
    • Team up for data-driven radiology practice management

    Dutch Masters: Improving the patient experience of MRI with music and art

    lahey mr

    A collaboration between Philips, Rijksmuseum, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, AMC and Erasmus Medical Center has led to an exciting new Ambient Experience theme. Together we show how art and music can improve the patient experience*.

    Erasing boundaries in pediatric radiology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

    phoenix erasing

    The most sensitive people to radiation are children, making pediatric radiology at Phoenix Children's Hospital a crucial part of care. Phoenix Children's and Philips co-designed and tested new dosing protocols in its imaging equipment that are child-sized and appropriate for particular age groups or a particular organ*.

    *Results from this facility are not predictive of results in other facilities. Results in other facilities may vary.

    Explore patient and staff experience in more depth  

