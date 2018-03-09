30 Years of Innovation in MR | Philips

The timeline below shows an overview of co-creation of our clinical applications over the years in partnership with medical institutions worldwide. Click on an application to discover more.
For the years to come, we will continue partnering to explore new clinical pathways for challenging diseases and to achieve fully automated and personalized exam for all patients. Are you ready to join us?
Our collaborative partnerships established over the last 30 years, have continuously led the way to meaningful and impactful innovations, to address the challenges in healthcare. Join us, to be part of the Philips user community and make a difference."
Paul Folkers, PhD
Head of Global Clinical Science MRI, Philips
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.