Sleep & Respiratory Care
Products
Products
CPAP masks
Pico
Pico
Nasal mask
CPAP masks
Pico
Nasal mask
CPAP masks
Pico is the Philips Respironics tube-in-front nasal mask that features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion.
Ways to obtain the product
I’m a DME or Distributor
Documentation
Instruction for Use
Pico traditional nasal mask instructions for use
(15.43 MB)
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Nasal mask
Dual wall cushion technology
Tube-in-front design
Features
Support throughout the night
Pico features a see-through, compact forehead support that connects the headgear to the frame and cushion, designed for stability throughout the night.
Dual-wall cushion technology
Pico features a dual-wall cushion designed to support maintaining an optimal seal while you wear the mask throughout the night.
Find the right fit
Pico features five adjustable tabs on the headgear designed to offer a more personalized fit.
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Documentation
Pico traditional nasal mask instructions for use
PDF
|
15.43 MB
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Wisp
Wisp features a unique, compact design that is created for maximum comfort. It is designed to be comfortable for people who breathe through their nose while sleeping.
Pico Nasal mask