Sleep & Respiratory Care
Products
Philips - Wisp Minimal contact nasal mask
Products
CPAP masks
Wisp
Wisp
Nasal mask
CPAP masks
Wisp
Nasal mask
CPAP masks
Wisp features a unique, compact design that is created for maximum comfort. It is designed to be comfortable for people who breathe through their nose while sleeping.
Ways to obtain the product
I’m a DME or Distributor
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure
(951.04 KB)
Instruction for Use
Instructions For Use
(18.29 MB)
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Nasal mask
Reversible fabric frame or silicone frame
Tube-in-front design
Features
Comfort patients deserve
With its minimally invasive design and optimal seal, Wisp delivers the comfort your patients deserve.
Optimal seal
The ‘tip-of-nose’cushion is engineered to sit below the nose bridge with minimal contact to the face, to create an optimal seal.
Flexibility
The Wisp fabric frame is reversible to give patients the flexibility of different materials against the skin. Wisp Adult offers three cushion sizes, allowing the user to find the best fit.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure
PDF
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951.04 KB
Recommended products
Wisp Pediatric
Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort. It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots.
Disclaimer
*This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.