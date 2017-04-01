Wisp Pediatric is a nasal mask for children, engineered to have a unique, compact design for maximum comfort. It is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots.
Wisp Pediatric is made of soft fabric materials and is available in a fun, child-friendly yellow color with some giraffe spots. The soft fabric frame rests against the face, holding the cushion in place.
Convenient adjustments
The correction dial is designed to fix small leaks. The ClickFit headgear clips are designed to allow the mask to be easily removed without adjusting the headgear tabs each time.
Flexibility
The cushion fits over the nose to deliver therapy and is available in three sizes for the pediatric patient. The 360 degree rotating elbow and tube are designed to make it easy for the caregiver to connect the mask to the hose on the therapy device anywhere around the patient.