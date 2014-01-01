*The 3-hour battery life is based on these conditions: basic alarming, one new and fully charged battery, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO2 in use, NBP every 15 minutes.
**The 6-hour battery life is based on these conditions: one new and fully charged battery, on MP2/X2 basic alarming, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO2 in use, NBP every 15 minutes and connected Multi-Measurement Server Extension
Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks for Masimo Corporation
Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of a Covidien company
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.