This product is no longer available
Specifications
- General
-
General
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
- Waveforms
-
Waveforms
|Waveform display
|
- Parameters
-
Parameters
|External fetal parameters
|
|Twin capability
|
|Triplets capability
|
|Internal fetal parameters
|
|Maternal parameters
|
|Smart Pulse technology
|
|Cross channel verification
|
|Fetal movement profile
|
- Interfaces
-
Interfaces
|PS/2 interfaces
|
|Video out interface
|
|Rear interface for Avalon CTS
|
|External touch interface
|
- Inferfaces
-
Inferfaces
|System interface (optional)
|
- Readings
-
Readings
|NST trace interpretation (optional)
|
|NST timer
|
- Data storage
-
Data storage
|Data buffer
|
- Weight
-
Weight
|Weight of system
|
- Display
-
Display
|Monitor screen display
|
|Touchscreen operation
|
- General
-
General
|Care stage
|
|Patient type
|
- Waveforms
-
Waveforms
|Waveform display
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.