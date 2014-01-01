This product is no longer available

Specifications

General
General
Care stage
  • Antepartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Waveforms
Waveforms
Waveform display
  • MECG
Parameters
Parameters
External fetal parameters
  • US/Toco
Twin capability
  • Standard
Triplets capability
  • Optional
Internal fetal parameters
  • N/A
Maternal parameters
  • Pulse, MECG, NIBP, Sp02
Smart Pulse technology
  • Standard
Cross channel verification
  • Standard
Fetal movement profile
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
PS/2 interfaces
  • Optional
Video out interface
  • Standard
Rear interface for Avalon CTS
  • Standard
External touch interface
  • Standard
Inferfaces
Inferfaces
System interface (optional)
  • Serial, LAN
Readings
Readings
NST trace interpretation (optional)
  • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
NST timer
  • Standard
Data storage
Data storage
Data buffer
  • Up to one hour(s)
Weight
Weight
Weight of system
  • &lt;19.8 Ibs/&lt;9.0 kg
Display
Display
Monitor screen display
  • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
Touchscreen operation
  • Standard
