Disclaimer

¹ Provides 12 years of backwards compatibility with IntelliVue patient monitoring hardware (may require software upgrade). Over 6 years of backwards compatibility with Patient Information Center hardware (may require software upgrade).

² See the IntelliVue X3 Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.

³ Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.

⁴ ECG/Resp, FAST SpO₂, NBP every 15min, Brightness set to Optimum

Product features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.