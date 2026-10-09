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1. Internal Sales data on file.

2. Dippel et al. Randomized Controlled Study of Excimer Laser Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal In-stent Restenosis: Initial ISR Results (2015). JACC 8(1): 92-101.

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