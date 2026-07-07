1. In 39 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure.
2. In 3 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in staff or scatter exposure [Dekker et al. (2013), van den Haak (2015)] or scatter exposure [van Strijen et al. (2015)]
3. 8 comparative studies explicitly demonstrated equivalent image quality. [Eloot et al. (2015), Kohlbrenner et al. (2015), Lauterbach et al. (2016), Schernthaner et al. (2015), Söderman et al, (2013), ten Cate (2015), van Strijen (2015), Wen (2015)]
4. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.