Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Our XperGuide's Ablation feature is the first interventional tool to provide comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance during tumor ablation procedures. Our software visualizes the specific ablation zones of manufacturers' needles to assist clinicians in achieving coverage.