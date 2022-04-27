Search terms

Doctors giving treatment to the patient with the Lumify product

Made for emergencies

Lumify is there when you need it

Emergencies won't wait. Lumify handheld ultrasound for acute care can help streamline care pathways with reliable, high-resolution imagery in real time.

Musculoskeletal

    First case image

    Lumify is with you

    every step of the way

    Evaluate, diagnose and treat your patients in

    minutes with a multi-point POCUS exam.

    Second case image

    Breathe easier with

    Lumify

    Lumify can help assess patients faster and improve

    accuracy when diagnosing common causes of

    dyspnea and other lung conditions.

    Third case image

    Every second counts

    in cardiac care

    Heart attack patients need immediate care.

    Lumify's cardiac presets can help patients get

    diagnosed faster to improve their outcomes.

    What industry leaders think about Lumify

    • First quote icon

      "Lumify has excellent image quality and is easy to use."
       
      Dr. Darren Braude UNM Health Sciences Center

    • Second quote icon

      "… the availability of portable, bedside ultrasound device can assist greatly in clinical decision making and patient management."
       
      Dr. Rahajeng General Practitioner

    • Third quote icon

      "The extreme portability of Lumify allows it to integrate into a resuscitation environment much easier than a cart-based system."
       
      Dr. Ben Smith University of Tennessee, Erlanger Hospital

      See for yourself
       
      Get the full picture with clear whole-body imagery for a fast, accurate response during an emergency.

        Lumify transducers for emergency medicine

        Broadband linear array transducer

        Lumify L12-4 broadband linear array transducer

        • 12 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range
        • Aperture size: 34mm
        • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode, advancedXRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
        • High resolution imaging for shallow applications: soft tissue, vascular, superficial, musculoskeletal and lung
        • Center line marker
        • USB-C transducer with replaceable cable

        Broadband phased array transducer

        Lumify S4-1 broadband phased array transducer

        • 4 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range

        • 2D, color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging

        • High-resolution imaging for abdominal and cardiac applications: Cardiac, OB/GYN, Lung, Abdomen and FAST imaging preset optimizations Lumify aids life-saving technology in prehospital setting

        See more when it counts

        From revealing the subtle details of an image to uncovering enriched tissue definition from multiple angles, Lumify can help you make real-time decisions with more confidence from assessment through recovery.

        Discover how Lumify works in emergency medicine

        Doctor working on the tablet

        Video

        Lumify aids life-saving technology in prehospital setting

        Phone next to the lumify product

        Case study

        Integrating Lumify into a resuscitation environment

        Patient getting treatment

        Quick guide

        Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma (FAST) exam

