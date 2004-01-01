Search terms

Contact us
contact us masthead image

Contact us

Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.

 

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

*
*
*

What does this mean?

Kompanija Philips ceni i poštuje privatnost svojih klijenata. U svakom trenutku možete da povučete date dozvole. Dodatne informacije potražite u dokumentu Philips Privacy Policy (Politika privatnosti kompanije Philips).


For all non-healthcare product questions (Appliances, Shavers, Oral Care, Consumer Electronics) please see our Contact & Support Page

 

Purchase by phone    |     Get support by phone      |     Find a Philips office

 

Information for purchase

Products

Phone number

Advanced Molecular Imaging
Computed Tomography
Customer Service Solutions
Fluoroscopy
Interventional X-Ray
Magnetic Resonance
Mammography
Radiation Oncology
Radiography

1-800-229-6417

Clinical Informatics
Diagnostic ECG
Mother & Child Care-Hospital equipment
Patient Monitoring
Respironics: Sleep and Respiratory - Hospital
Temperature Modulation Therapy
Ultrasound

1-800-453-6860

Emergency Care & Resuscitation/AED
General Supplies - Hospital

Mother & Child Care - Hospital Supplies

1-800-453-6860

IntelliSpace Event Management

1-866-363-7446

Respironics: Sleep and Respiratory - Home

1-800-345-6443

Technical support & parts

Products

Phone number

1-800-722-9377

Emergency Care & Resuscitation/AED

1-800-263-3342

Respironics: Sleep and Respiratory - Home

1-800-345-6443

Office locations

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.