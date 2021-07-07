" Making workflow more efficient is the most important way for us to speed up treatment for stroke patients. We need to engage more quickly with the care teams involved and be informed about the patient’s status from the moment a stroke occurs. So we can make better treatment decisions, faster.”
Prof. Dr. V. Pereira
Neurosurgeon, Unity Health Toronto, Canada
" The value for the patient is created across the full cycle of care – from their prehospital experience, throughout their time in the hospital, as they are teed- up for discharge, and during their recovery period at home.”
Atul Gupta
Chief Medical Officer, Philips Image Guided Therapy
WE-TRUST Study is a multi-center randomized clinical trial to assess the impact of a ‘Direct to Angio Suite’ (DTAS) workflow on stroke patient outcomes.Discover WE-TRUST
Philips image-guided therapy offers the Neurovascular suite with a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, services, and neuro accessories that puts you in firm control.Discover Neurovascular care
Philips IntelliSpace Cognition is an innovative digital cognitive assessment tool that helps neurologists gain insight into their patients' cognition.Discover this product
Oct 5 - Oct 7
Slice 2021
Oct 15 - Oct 16
Linnc Seminar 2021 - Americas Edition
Oct 20 - Oct 23
WLNC & OCIN
Oct 30 - Oct 31
TTST
Nov 4 - Nov 6
iCure stroke
Dec 13 - Dec 16
B.R.A.I.N
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
