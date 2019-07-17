Increase efficiency and deliver continuous improvement
Discover how Philips optimization services provides data analytics and performance improvement services to help increase efficiency, optimize your technology and staff utilization, and provide interim expertise. Optimization services include specific continuous improvement services for your emergency room, ultrasound, radiology and other clinical specialties.
München Klinik gains latest imaging innovations, increases uptime, lowers cost
An eight-year Managed Technology Services partnership led to München Klinik having state-of-the-art imaging systems, digitized operations, and connected care across locations and medical disciplines.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
