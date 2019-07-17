Search terms

Increase efficiency and deliver continuous improvement

Discover how Philips optimization services provides data analytics and performance improvement services to help increase efficiency, optimize your technology and staff utilization, and provide interim expertise. Optimization services include specific continuous improvement services for your emergency room, ultrasound, radiology and other clinical specialties.

Increasing uptime, lowering cost

München Klinik gains latest imaging innovations, increases uptime, lowers cost

An eight-year Managed Technology Services partnership led to München Klinik having state-of-the-art imaging systems, digitized operations, and connected care across locations and medical disciplines.

