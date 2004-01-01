Search terms

Connecting data, technology, and people. Seamlessly


At Philips, our X-ray and Fluoroscopy equipment offer excellent workflow and quality images to drive through-put and confident diagnoses while enabling high staff and patient satisfaction. There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.

          For customized image quality and workflow improvements while keeping staff satisfied and patients at-ease

          What our customers say about our systems

          More efficient clinical workflow:

          Waikato/NZ (CombiDiagnost R90) | print story to read
          “Today switching from radiography to fluoroscopy and back is fast and intuitive with zero downtime.”

          Anne Sønderby, Radiographer, Frederikshavn Regional Hospital, Denmark

          Easier procedures for patients and staff:

          Nephi/USA (ProxiDiagnost N90) customer story | video of customer testimonial
          “We‘re able to decrease the patient dose and provide higher comfort for the patients.“

          Karson Morgan, Director of Radiology, Nephi Hospital/USA.

          Eleva Tube Head workflow improvements:

          Trondheim/Norway (DigitalDiagnost C90) | video of customer testimonial
          “I like the live camera. It helps you avoid retakes.”

          Katrine Staurem Ingebrigsten, Radiographer and Safety representative, St. Olav’s hospital Trondheim/Norway

          Supporting you at every turn

          Education and training

          Customer services

          Refurbished systems

          Philips
          Capital

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

