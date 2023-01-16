Search terms

Enterprise diagnostic, therapeutic and monitoring solutions help you see beyond.

Live, predictive patient insights​. Support care teams with advanced monitoring, predictive analytics, precision diagnostics, and workflow automation for clear and actionable patient pathways, better experiences, personalized care and improved patient outcomes.

End-to-end service line efficiency​. AI-enabled solutions support the clinical and operational flex and flow of complex conditions, specialties and your service lines. Liberate data across systems and applications through secure, vendor-neutral and cloud-capable solutions.

The unsung heros of healthcare transformation

The unsung heroes of healthcare


Even though you’re not on the front lines of care, when you streamline the care delivery process, you allow your clinicians to spend less time managing systems and more time providing precision care. So, what if we really get informatics right?

Shez Partovi
Imagine if your healthcare organization had on-demand access to these sorts of insights in every part of your business, in both clinical and operational settings. Seamless, reliable data exchange between patient and practitioner, and across every device, generates informative, actionable insights embedded in your workflow, providing operational forecasting, clinical prediction, and enhancing the patient experience.”

Shez Partovi, Philips Enterprise Informatics Leader

Featured Healthcare Informatics solutions


Discover our solutions that aim to transform large amounts of clinical data into integrated information that can help guide patient care throughout your enterprise.

Featured innovation

Philips Imaging Orchestrator - ROCC is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtualized imaging solution that seamlessly connects Imaging Experts at a command center with Technologists at scan locations across their organization.

