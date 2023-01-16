Healthcare Informatics

Live, predictive patient insights. Support care teams with advanced monitoring, predictive analytics, precision diagnostics, and workflow automation for clear and actionable patient pathways, better experiences, personalized care and improved patient outcomes.
End-to-end service line efficiency. AI-enabled solutions support the clinical and operational flex and flow of complex conditions, specialties and your service lines. Liberate data across systems and applications through secure, vendor-neutral and cloud-capable solutions.
Even though you’re not on the front lines of care, when you streamline the care delivery process, you allow your clinicians to spend less time managing systems and more time providing precision care. So, what if we really get informatics right?
Imagine if your healthcare organization had on-demand access to these sorts of insights in every part of your business, in both clinical and operational settings. Seamless, reliable data exchange between patient and practitioner, and across every device, generates informative, actionable insights embedded in your workflow, providing operational forecasting, clinical prediction, and enhancing the patient experience.”
Shez Partovi, Philips Enterprise Informatics Leader
Discover our solutions that aim to transform large amounts of clinical data into integrated information that can help guide patient care throughout your enterprise.
Remote Patient Monitoring
Our clinical protocols combined with smart devices, highly personalized engagement tools, plus our optional professional monitoring and personalized health coaching foster strong engagement and empower healthier behaviors. With Philips, you can unlock the power of human-centered care, improving patient and member health, virtually, every step of the way.
Featured innovation
Philips Imaging Orchestrator - ROCC is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtualized imaging solution that seamlessly connects Imaging Experts at a command center with Technologists at scan locations across their organization.
