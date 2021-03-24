Qualified imaging technologists and tech managers are already in short supply – and the forecast for meeting the increasing demand is not optimistic.1 To make things worse, training programs are not filling the funnel with new techs. What if you could provide the expert diagnostic quality support your team needs – on demand – exactly when they need it? What if you could offer greater access to care by extending your team rather than expanding it? And what if you could take advantage of expert clinical consults and diagnoses in closed environments such as COVID wards, without summoning those high-demand specialists to the bedside?