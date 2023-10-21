Acute unscheduled care in seven developed nations Philips has sponsored an in-depth assessment of acute unscheduled care, the demands on acute care providers, and use of the emergency department across 7 countries. This research paper explores the similarities and differences in the factors leading to acute unscheduled care demands, care decision making, and care delivery in the ED and beyond.
Acute unscheduled care in seven developed nations
Philips has sponsored an in-depth assessment of acute unscheduled care, the demands on acute care providers, and use of the emergency department across 7 countries. This research paper explores the similarities and differences in the factors leading to acute unscheduled care demands, care decision making, and care delivery in the ED and beyond.
The increase in patient demand for critical care services, caused by the aging population and advances in medicine that extend life expectancy has put a tremendous strain on critical care¹. Delivering high quality critical care to your patients with limited staff and financial resources demands new approaches and thinking in today's complex healthcare environment. Discover:
Our critical care solutions provide the actionable information you may need for early patient intervention, allowing you to leverage scarce resources and deliver high-quality care to patients efficiently.
As your clinical partner for real-time, point-of-care ICU solutions, we can help you speed decision-making and intervene early to improve care across your enterprise.
The increase in patient demand for critical care services, caused by the aging population and advances in medicine that extend life expectancy has put a tremendous strain on critical care¹. Delivering high quality critical care to your patients with limited staff and financial resources demands new approaches and thinking in today's complex healthcare environment.
Discover:
With clinical context in their hands, caregivers at Isala Women and Children’s Hospital make informed decisions to respond to an alarm, escalate to a colleague or rule it non-actionable.
With clinical context in their hands, caregivers at Isala Women and Children’s Hospital make informed decisions to respond to an alarm, escalate to a colleague or rule it non-actionable.
See Philips IntelliVue information Center iX (PIIC iX) in action at Banner Health.
See Philips IntelliVue information Center iX (PIIC iX) in action at Banner Health.
When University Health System (UHS) added a new million-square foot building to its complex in 2012, its leadership chose a WLAN Infrastructure to support its 325 IntelliVue MX40 patient-worn monitors, as well as its other monitoring and healthcare IT needs.
From the moment the Philips Sparq touchscreen mobile ultrasound system was delivered to the critical care team at The John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, the system made a huge impact on the service clinicians were able to deliver.
From the moment the Philips Sparq touchscreen mobile ultrasound system was delivered to the critical care team at The John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, the system made a huge impact on the service clinicians were able to deliver.
This video demonstrates how Philips’ clinical decision support tool, Horizon Trends, can help ICU clinicians identify trends in the patient’s condition over time and any deviations in measurements.
This video demonstrates how Philips’ clinical decision support tool, Horizon Trends, can help ICU clinicians identify trends in the patient’s condition over time and any deviations in measurements.
Sensor and signal processing technologies are an essential component of patient monitoring solutions, and Masimo is a prolific innovator in this field. In 2016 Philips and Masimo signed a multi-year business partnership agreement in patient monitoring and select therapy solutions.
Sensor and signal processing technologies are an essential component of patient monitoring solutions, and Masimo is a prolific innovator in this field. In 2016 Philips and Masimo signed a multi-year business partnership agreement in patient monitoring and select therapy solutions.
In May 2015, Philips unveiled an entirely refurbished Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Hospital (Machakos County) Kenya. This is the first of eleven ICU departments in hospitals across the country that Philips is transforming as part of a tender contract awarded to Philips by the Central Government of Kenya to support healthcare revitalization across the country.
In May 2015, Philips unveiled an entirely refurbished Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Hospital (Machakos County) Kenya. This is the first of eleven ICU departments in hospitals across the country that Philips is transforming as part of a tender contract awarded to Philips by the Central Government of Kenya to support healthcare revitalization across the country.
1 Society of Critical Care Medicine, Critical Care Statistics webpage
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.