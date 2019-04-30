Innovative financing solutions for healthcare providers and channel partners, helping you obtain the technology and services needed to improve patient lives, balance costs and achieve your goals.
We have a global network of banking and financial institutions to help us design our solutions to address your key healthcare challenges:
Meet capital constraints and improve cash flow for use in daily operations by leveraging diverse funding sources
Optimize your TCO to make innovative medical technology affordable and attainable
Gain agility to rapidly changing patient demands and market dynamics by financing your technology over time
Leases
Access the latest Philips health technology while conserving cash with Leases. Ideal if you want the most up-to-date technology and payment flexibility within a limited capital budget.
Extended Payment Terms
Acquire Philips health technology and spread repayments over a longer period to improve cash flow, bringing expenses on medical equipment in line with patient revenues.
Channel Partner Finance
Free up short-term working capital, increase your buying capacity and grow your business as a Philips Channel Partner.
To meet your specific needs, we offer tailored healthcare financing services across Philips entire portfolio of medical equipment, services and IT solutions.
Our advanced financing services are designed to address your specific requirements and situation.
Access hard currency financing to acquire Philips Healthtech solutions without impacting your bank limits with Export Credit Agency (ECA) Expand care delivery to quality care and improve patient outcomes for a region or country with Public Private Partnership (PPP) Manage financial risks and complexity of large-scale healthcare infrastructure projects with our global expertise in Project Finance
Access hard currency financing to acquire Philips Healthtech solutions without impacting your bank limits with Export Credit Agency (ECA)
Expand care delivery to quality care and improve patient outcomes for a region or country with Public Private Partnership (PPP)
Manage financial risks and complexity of large-scale healthcare infrastructure projects with our global expertise in Project Finance
Curious to learn about how to cost-effectively implement new telehealth models and digital workflows, improve clinical and operational value of your lifecycle investments as well as improve your environmental performance and sustainable healthcare? Embark on your healthcare transformation journey with innovative financing!
Learn about innovative financing solutions that can help you confidently move your healthcare forward.
Unlike conventional financing institutions, Philips Capital not only understands your financing constraints, we also have an in-depth understanding of medical technology and the latest trends and developments in healthcare practices. Over 130 years of experience in the healthcare industry enables us to translate your goals into relevant financing solutions. We have provided financing support for large and small medical institutions, regional and national health systems, as well as for our channel partners.
