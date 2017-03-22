Search terms

View demo
Request access
Login to the portal

    When it comes to improving patient and staff experience, and managing equipment to peak efficiency, Philips has great news. We’ve added new, useful features to our Customer Services Portal! Easy access to documentation for patient care-critical equipment, enhanced reporting capabilities, and information that spans modalities at various levels – case, contract, warranty, and more.

    Elevating your customer service experience

    Create cases
    Manage cases

    Manage Philips and
    multi-vendor products

    Reporting and analytics

    View contracts by modality, location or individual equipment

    Customer Benefits

    Access your documentation such as service performance reports, test & inspection results, time & material quotes

    Generate End of Life statements

    Export of list views of installed products and cases

    Export of maintenance visit details to your own calendar

    Export of list views of installed products and cases

    Supplementary services (removal/deinstallation of product)

    Add images and PDF files when creating / updating a case

    Calendar views per location, account and installed product

    Customer Services Portal

    Driving service, at your fingertips

    The Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by offering you an online platform to manage your Philips products and related services across modalities.
     

    With the online portal, you can identify which of your organization’s products are up and running – or order service for those that are not.

    Download the flyer (700.0KB)

     Mobile light version

    We’ve launched a mobile light version of the portal. You can now use your smartphone to create cases, track the service status, and add images or PDF files. Getting started is easy. Scan the QR code with the camera app on your smartphone to login to the mobile light version. A portal account is required.

    Instructions for use (1.16MB)

    How to videos

    Customer Services Portal empowering Queensland X-Ray
    Queensland X-Ray

    Sue Gillon

    Service Delivery Coordinator | Administration

    Queensland X-Ray, Australia

    I was really honored to be asked to test the Philips Customer Services Portal.”

    The portal helps us to have our equipment in peak working condition with less downtime  for our patients.”

    Frequently asked questions

    What is the Philips Customer Services Portal?

    Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets and interact with Philips. You will find the portal to be a quick and convenient way to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service (open a case) for those that are not. Furthermore, you can add attachments to the case, track case status, view planned service events, view reports, download documents and much more. The portal provides a window into case activity never offered before, with 24x7 access. The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow. 

    Which browsers are supported?

    Browser

    Version

    Edge

    All

    Google Chrome

    All

    Firefox

    All

    For all three, the latest version is preferred

    How long are the Activation and Password Reset mails active?

    The 'Login and create password' and 'Login and renew your password’ buttons in the account activation/password reset mails are active for 24 hours upon receipt of the email. Once expired, a password reset request must be re-submitted (see respective mail for contact details).

    How often do I have to change my password? Password requirements

    A password must be updated every 90 days, adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:

    • Number
    • Special character
    • Lower case character
    • Upper case character

    As I did not login for some time I had to request a password reset. Now I still cannot access my account... what happened?

    Please contact your local portal support team.

    I am blocked due to unsuccessful password attempts . I tried using the reset password link, but it gave me an error. What should I do?

    Upon 3 failed login attempts (correct user name but wrong password), the user account is 'locked' for 15 minutes and the user will receive a mail stating so. Please wait at least 15 minutes and request a new password via the login page or contact your local portal support team.

    I see accounts in the account list that I don't recognize... what happened?

    In the CS Portal, the setup of user accounts is managed from a 'location account' and a modality perspective. Installed products, next to a 'location account', are also associated with another account, the entity owning the installed products. The portal dynamically creates the list of accounts based on the installed products associated with the 'location account' to which they are linked. An example could be a CT scanner that is located at 'location account' 'A' but owned by account 'B' (e.g. a lease company, a trust, or Philips (in case of demo equipment and lease/rental by Philips). In this case, the portal will show 'location account' 'A' in the locations list and account 'B' in the accounts list.

    I am unable to open the CFDs from the CS Portal. What should I do?

    It is likely that your browser has the 'Pop-Up-Blocker enabled. Please check your browser setting and make sure that Pop-Ups are allowed for https://www.customerservices.philips.com

    How can I request technical or clinical support through the portal?

    Please have a look at the  video "How to request support" on this page.

    How to request support and send your device for bench repair using the Customer Services Portal

    Log in to the portal. Click on “Create a new case” and fill out the required information about your device and the issue you are facing. Make sure to enter the bench repair details in the case description. Submit the case and note down the case number that is generated. Fill out the appropriate PDF form for your device from one of these links:


    Fill out the PDF form with your personal and device information, including the case number that you received. Sign either digitally or print and then scan the bench form. Upload the completed and signed PDF form to your case in the portal by clicking on “Add attachment” under your case details. Pack your device securely and include a copy of the completed and signed PDF form with your shipment. Send your device to the address provided on the form using a trackable shipping method. Optionally, you can add the tracking number of your shipment as a case activity on your case in the portal, by clicking on “Add activity” under your case details.

    You can track the status of your case and communicate with Philips experts in the portal. If you have any questions or need further assistance, don’t hesitate to contact us via the portal, via email csp_requests@philips.com or via phone: 1-800-345-6443.

    How do I add users in my organization to have access to the portal?

    They may fill out the request form on this page, or if you have been given permission, you can create your own users within your organization.

    Is my team able to get additional training on the Customer Services portal?

    Training availability will vary per market, but can be requested through the contact us link on the portal home page. 

    Do I need to provide my whole install base to gain access to all my sites?

    This is the most accurate way for Philips to verify that all of your install base is visible in the portal, but it is not required to initialize access.

    Which time-zones does the portal use?

    All date and time stamps are based on the time zone of the user. Exceptions being the 'global search function' (in banner of each page and the remote access audit reports) where the time stamps in the search results of cases, contracts and warranties are based on GMT.

    Where can I find case details from cases created/closed in the legacy system?

    Historical cases are available for many countries (but not all). When available, they can be accessed by clicking the “Closed before xx/xx/yyyy”-button on any of the case lists.Please note that you will have to click the 'All Cases'-button to revert back to the non-historical cases (after date xx/xx/yyyy). 

    Will there be a team looking at my opened cases and update me?

    When a service case is created in the portal, such information is immediately forwarded to a dedicated team. Cases are handled based on case priority, entitlement type (or lack thereof) for the affected asset/installed product. You will be informed by phone or email about updates. This information will also be visible on the case details page in the portal.

    Can I create my own report?

    In CS Portal you have access to the existing reports, which means you cannot create your own reports. What you can do is customize reports, export data only to an excel file without graphs, and modify how information is displayed.

    Request access to Philips Customer Services Portal

    I'm a Healthcare professional


    Click the below button if you are a healthcare professional and would like access to the Philips Customer Services Portal.

    Request access
    For consumers


    Click the below button if you are looking for support for your consumer product.

    Visit consumer support section

    Request access to the Philips Customer Services Portal

    Please fill out the request form below and our support team will create your account.

    What does this mean?

    [1] This information is required for identifying your facility in our systems and providing access to relevant Philips equipment in the portal. Installed Product number, Asset number, Site ID or Tech ID is the reference on the equipment. These reference numbers may appear on previously received Customer Service Reports, or on the documentation for the equipment. At least one number/ID per facility must be provided. You can also use 'Additional remarks' field to request access to multiple facilities, specific equipment categories etc.

    Philips respects your privacy and will process your personal data in accordance with the Portal Privacy Notice.
    Please read the Portal Privacy Notice for more information.

    Once you submit your request, you will receive a confirmation message.

    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

    Kompanija Philips ceni i poštuje privatnost svojih klijenata. U svakom trenutku možete da povučete date dozvole. Dodatne informacije potražite u dokumentu Philips Privacy Policy (Politika privatnosti kompanije Philips).

