When it comes to improving patient and staff experience, and managing equipment to peak efficiency, Philips has great news. We’ve added new, useful features to our Customer Services Portal! Easy access to documentation for patient care-critical equipment, enhanced reporting capabilities, and information that spans modalities at various levels – case, contract, warranty, and more.
Manage cases
The Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by offering you an online platform to manage your Philips products and related services across modalities. With the online portal, you can identify which of your organization’s products are up and running – or order service for those that are not.
We’ve launched a mobile light version of the portal. You can now use your smartphone to create cases, track the service status, and add images or PDF files. Getting started is easy. Scan the QR code with the camera app on your smartphone to login to the mobile light version. A portal account is required.
Service Delivery Coordinator | Administration Queensland X-Ray, Australia
Service Delivery Coordinator | Administration
Queensland X-Ray, Australia
I was really honored to be asked to test the Philips Customer Services Portal.”
The portal helps us to have our equipment in peak working condition with less downtime for our patients.”
Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets and interact with Philips. You will find the portal to be a quick and convenient way to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service (open a case) for those that are not. Furthermore, you can add attachments to the case, track case status, view planned service events, view reports, download documents and much more. The portal provides a window into case activity never offered before, with 24x7 access. The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow.
|
Browser
|
Version
|
Edge
|
All
|
Google Chrome
|
All
|
Firefox
|
All
For all three, the latest version is preferred
The 'Login and create password' and 'Login and renew your password’ buttons in the account activation/password reset mails are active for 24 hours upon receipt of the email. Once expired, a password reset request must be re-submitted (see respective mail for contact details).
A password must be updated every 90 days, adhering to the Philips IT Security Guidelines. A password must be at least 8 characters long and must contain at least one:
Please contact your local portal support team.
Upon 3 failed login attempts (correct user name but wrong password), the user account is 'locked' for 15 minutes and the user will receive a mail stating so. Please wait at least 15 minutes and request a new password via the login page or contact your local portal support team.
In the CS Portal, the setup of user accounts is managed from a 'location account' and a modality perspective. Installed products, next to a 'location account', are also associated with another account, the entity owning the installed products. The portal dynamically creates the list of accounts based on the installed products associated with the 'location account' to which they are linked. An example could be a CT scanner that is located at 'location account' 'A' but owned by account 'B' (e.g. a lease company, a trust, or Philips (in case of demo equipment and lease/rental by Philips). In this case, the portal will show 'location account' 'A' in the locations list and account 'B' in the accounts list.
It is likely that your browser has the 'Pop-Up-Blocker enabled. Please check your browser setting and make sure that Pop-Ups are allowed for https://www.customerservices.philips.com
Please have a look at the video "How to request support" on this page.
Log in to the portal. Click on “Create a new case” and fill out the required information about your device and the issue you are facing. Make sure to enter the bench repair details in the case description. Submit the case and note down the case number that is generated. Fill out the appropriate PDF form for your device from one of these links:
Fill out the PDF form with your personal and device information, including the case number that you received. Sign either digitally or print and then scan the bench form. Upload the completed and signed PDF form to your case in the portal by clicking on “Add attachment” under your case details. Pack your device securely and include a copy of the completed and signed PDF form with your shipment. Send your device to the address provided on the form using a trackable shipping method. Optionally, you can add the tracking number of your shipment as a case activity on your case in the portal, by clicking on “Add activity” under your case details.
You can track the status of your case and communicate with Philips experts in the portal. If you have any questions or need further assistance, don’t hesitate to contact us via the portal, via email csp_requests@philips.com or via phone: 1-800-345-6443.
They may fill out the request form on this page, or if you have been given permission, you can create your own users within your organization.
Training availability will vary per market, but can be requested through the contact us link on the portal home page.
This is the most accurate way for Philips to verify that all of your install base is visible in the portal, but it is not required to initialize access.
All date and time stamps are based on the time zone of the user. Exceptions being the 'global search function' (in banner of each page and the remote access audit reports) where the time stamps in the search results of cases, contracts and warranties are based on GMT.
Historical cases are available for many countries (but not all). When available, they can be accessed by clicking the “Closed before xx/xx/yyyy”-button on any of the case lists.Please note that you will have to click the 'All Cases'-button to revert back to the non-historical cases (after date xx/xx/yyyy).
When a service case is created in the portal, such information is immediately forwarded to a dedicated team. Cases are handled based on case priority, entitlement type (or lack thereof) for the affected asset/installed product. You will be informed by phone or email about updates. This information will also be visible on the case details page in the portal.
In CS Portal you have access to the existing reports, which means you cannot create your own reports. What you can do is customize reports, export data only to an excel file without graphs, and modify how information is displayed.
