Customer Services Portal

Log in to the portal. Click on “Create a new case” and fill out the required information about your device and the issue you are facing. Make sure to enter the bench repair details in the case description. Submit the case and note down the case number that is generated. Fill out the appropriate PDF form for your device from one of these links:



MX40 bench repair form

US bench repair form (all except MX40 and halters)

All Philips Sleep and respiratory products bench form

Fill out the PDF form with your personal and device information, including the case number that you received. Sign either digitally or print and then scan the bench form. Upload the completed and signed PDF form to your case in the portal by clicking on “Add attachment” under your case details. Pack your device securely and include a copy of the completed and signed PDF form with your shipment. Send your device to the address provided on the form using a trackable shipping method. Optionally, you can add the tracking number of your shipment as a case activity on your case in the portal, by clicking on “Add activity” under your case details.



You can track the status of your case and communicate with Philips experts in the portal. If you have any questions or need further assistance, don’t hesitate to contact us via the portal, via email csp_requests@philips.com or via phone: 1-800-345-6443.