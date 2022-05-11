Philips Spectral CT 7500 offers you spectral results 100% of the time. Now it’s easy to make each and every scan work harder for you, helping guide the way to the precision diagnosis that is so critical to your patients. Spectral CT 7500 is detector-based spectral CT, which means you get the performance you require in terms of image quality, dose and workflow. Technology, advanced tools and support combine to help you get the most from the spectral experience.
Spectral CT 7500 is detector-based spectral CT, which means you get the performance you require in terms of image quality, dose and workflow. Technology, advanced tools and support combine to help you get the most from the spectral experience, with no special protocols and no compromise. Perform fast, low-dose scans without compromising speed, power or field of view.
The certainty of always on
Because spectral-detector CT is always on, you have certainty in routine spectral imaging, without an increase in radiation dose. Expect seamless integration into your current easy-to-use Philips iPatient workflow. Scan as usual for layers of rich spectral results in a single scan, on demand, even retrospectively.
Surprisingly simple
Spectral-detector CT is surprisingly simple, with fast scanning and fast reconstruction. That supports fast time to diagnosis and treatment. This speed is valuable in any setting, but is crucial for an emergency department (ED), where CT is first-line imaging in a pressure-filled situation.
Reliable spectral results across all patient types
With Spectral CT 7500, spectral scanning is not just for some, but for all.* Expand spectral scanning to challenging patient types, including cardiac, pediatric and bariatric.
*Spectral reconstruction is incremental to conventional reconstruction.
