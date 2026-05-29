Healthcare informatics

Philips Healthcare Informatics solutions provide efficient workflows and clinical insights to help you deliver better care for more people. From cloud-based imaging with advanced visualization capabilities to virtual care solutions and an integrated medical record platform, our vendor-neutral offerings establish an operational and clinical foundation for efficient and effective patient care. Across care settings and around the world, we help you improve clinical workflows, simplify collaborations, ensure data security and interoperability, boost resource utilization and ease staff burden. See featured products, innovations and inspiration below.