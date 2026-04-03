When navigating narrow spaces and complex cases, the Philips X11-4T Mini 3D TEE transducer fits right, giving you the room, reach and angles to help diagnose and treat more patients – from those as small as 5 kg to frail, older adults. It has a 35% smaller tip width[1] and offers high image quality, four-way articulation for many image angles and a long, 101-cm insertion tube for deep gastric views of the heart.