Confidence and efficiency in structural heart interventions
Preparation is everything when it comes to changing the landscape of minimally invasive structural cardiac interventions. The demands of transcatheter valvular and other structural heart procedures require a future-proof, fully integrated environment. Our SHD portfolio enables heart teams to grow their program and drive upcoming transcatheter innovations through workflow flexibility and multimodal imaging integration. This enhances communication, enables efficiency and provides confidence in anatomical guidance, device navigation, and accurate device placement.
Improving cath lab performance while staying close to the heart
ClarityIQ technology delivers significantly lower dose across the clinical area, patients, and operators.
Explore Philips’ TAVI and TAVR solutions, providing exceptional imaging and optimized processes for effective structural heart disease treatments.
Optimize LAAO procedures with Philips imaging technology, for precise device placement and streamlined workflows.
Elevate transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies with Philips imaging for accurate device placement and procedural efficiency.