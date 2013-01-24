Home
Philips at ECR 2022

March 2-6 online

July 13-17 in Vienna, Austria

We’re excited to announce that we will be joining ECR 2022. We are creating a robust program of presentations, information and interaction brought directly to you and for you. Save the dates and sign up now to receive the full program in your mailbox soon.
    Can’t wait for ECR?

    Enter our virtual experience and explore radiology workflow solutions and smart connected imaging systems recently introduced at RSNA 2021.
    Virtual booth
    Enter now

    News

    Vendor-neutral radiology workflow solutions
    Philips spotlights new and enhanced vendor-neutral radiology workflow solutions and scalable smart connected imaging systems at RSNA 2021.
    AuntMinnie Award
    Join us as Aunt Minnie editors present the Best New Radiology Device Award for Spectral CT 7500 to Philips at RSNA on Monday, Nov. 29.
    Magnetic resonance ingenia ambition is a game changer
    Quality imaging, optimized workflows, and helium-free operational sustainability - three reasons why Philips Magnetic Resonance – Ingenia Ambition – is a game-changer
