HIMSS 2021
Philips at HIMSS 2021

Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society Annual Conference

Thank you to everyone who joined us virtually at HIMSS. From on-demand sessions to our virtual informatics experience, now you can learn more about how we’re illuminating a new path through the care continuum.
HIMSS 2021 content is now available on-demand

Watch Philips Live! TV

  • Expert interviews
  • Partners in care testimonials
  • Presentations of latest innovations
Browse our library of on-demand demos and talks presented at HIMSS 2021.
WEBINAR: A Glimpse into the Future of Active Healthcare Consumerism

 

What will the future of patient engagement look like? And how can we overcome the barriers that all too often result in fragmented and less than ideal care experiences today?
A global leader in patient care management solutions for the hospital and the home for cardiac and other patients

The combination of Philips cardiac care solutions and BioTelemetry’s leading remote cardiac patient monitoring, due to the recent merger, can help you transform the cardiac care pathway across the healthcare continuum.
Together, we’re creating a transformational experience by offering a spectrum of capabilities from diagnostics to therapeutics – bridging the walls of the hospital and specialist offices, to the patient’s home. Allowing individuals with complex co-morbidities to emerge from a cardiac event or procedure to live independently with confidence.
Today, we’re on the cusp of a new standard of cardiac care. Philips’ merger with BioTelemetry now combines the strengths of Philips cardiac care solutions and BioTelemetry’s leading remote cardiac patient monitoring to transform the cardiac care pathway across the healthcare continuum."

Roy Jakobs

Chief Business Leader, Royal Philips’ Connected Care

Virtual Care
Virtual care enables healthcare to be provided remotely, harnessing technology so that the patient can be treated in appropriate settings, including the patient’s home and within their community.
HealthSuite
The Philips HealthSuite connects care across various settings with a tailored set of integrated and cloud-based healthcare informatics applications. This enables healthcare organizations to future-proof their operations and enhance their ability to build a holistic patient picture and streamline care delivery.
Value-based Care
As health systems face more intense cost pressure, consolidations and the shift from fee-for-transaction to fee-for-outcome, new technologies can help improve the quality of care. Key to supporting value-based care is the collection of data generated by different departments and care settings or from multiple vendors.
Healthcare Consumerization
Consumerization of healthcare is about the changing role of consumers (patients) from that of being a reactive recipient of care to being more proactive in managing their own health.
Acute Patient Management
Philips Acute Patient Management solutions combines devices, analytics and services to enable medical teams to fully understand the complexities of care. This all takes place in a secure, agile and resilient ecosystem.
Care Collaboration
Philips Care Collaboration helps health systems provide enhanced care for every patient, in the right setting at the right time. This is achieved through a collaborative approach across the care settings by using Philips’ solutions to support data and workflows.
Illuminating a new path through the Care Continuum

Philips welcomes you to HIMSS 2021 Healthcare's technology leaders are making strides toward digitalization but, new approaches are needed to realize the full potential of truly integrated informatics.

Learn how we can help empower collaboration and partnership at defining moments in each patient journey.
Jump into our virtual space and take a tour

Explore our Health Informatics Experience to see our latest informatics innovations

Getting informatics right

To move Health Informatics forward, data has to be unleashed, boundaries broken and users of data empowered.

 

Getting Health Informatics right will transform tomorrow’s medicine.
Exclusive content for HIMSS21 registrants

Doctor on phone call

HIMSS Digital Panel Session:
Health Information Networks: Integral Healthcare Community Connectors 


Tuesday, August 10 at 3:50 – 4:20 PM PDT

Philips Speaker: Harm-Jan Wessels, General Manager Cardiology Informatics & Interoperability Solutions, Philips
Healthcare professional using tablet device

General Education Presentation:
An Ecosystem for Innovating Through ICU Data Crowd-Sourcing 


Wednesday, August 11 from 2:30 – 3:30 PM PDT

 

Philips Speaker: Minnan Xu, Senior Research Scientist Philips
This year’s report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting the demands of today as they prepare for an uncertain future. It uncovers their experiences, priorities, and aspirations. And while acknowledging the difficulties presented by the pandemic, the findings reveal a sense of optimism, resilience, and hope for a brighter future.”

Jan Kimpen

Chief Medical Officer, Philips

Future Health Index

Shaping the future of health together

The Future Health Index 2021 global report explores how healthcare leaders are meeting today's demands and building a resilient future.
Philips News from HIMSS21

Our PR Contacts

For HIMSS press inquiries, please contact:
Anna Hogrebe
Philips Global Press Office

anna.hogrebe@philips.com

Twitter: @ahogrebe

Tel.: +1 416 270 6757

 
