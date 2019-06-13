Search terms

IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition

    Solutions Partnering

    Philips Informatics Managed Services

    Contact us

    Confidently scale your clinical enterprise with a trusted healthcare informatics partner

     

    A comprehensive managed healthcare informatics solution, allows you to do less of the daily grind and to focus more on what matters.

    Confidently scale your clinical enterprise

    The demands in healthcare are as big as the vision you have for your enterprise. Every day you have to deal with many vendors, multiple software tools and platform, complex integration, and unpredictable IT costs.

    To grow confidently, you need a true partner – one who collaborates, carries more of the burden, shares risks and helps you achieve your goals.

    Our managed service can help meet the needs of your enterprise today and into the future.

    You can achieve more with a managed service

    A single contract and service-oriented payment model to ease the hassle of managing health informatics.

    A single contract and service-oriented payment model
    A single contract and service-oriented payment model

    • One contract for all solutions.
    • Security anytime, virtually anywhere with the latest updates.
    • One support number for all solutions.
    • 99.99% uptime supported by remote monitoring.
    • One managed offering for clinically rich IntelliSpace solutions.
    • Dedicated customer success manager, and IT and clinical program managers.

    How can healthcare benefit from the ‘as-a-service’ model?

    managed service pdf thumbnail

    In this whitepaper, we compared the as-a-service model with the traditional model to explain how the as-a-service model helps to shift the focus to value-based healthcare and be more responsive to adopting innovative technologies.

     

    The principle behind this model is simple:

    Desired capabilities focused on outcomes are purchased, rather than the equipment and the systems that deliver the results.
     

    Read the whitepaper to learn more. Please register to obtain whitepaper.

    Download the whitepaper

    Please fill out the form to obtain the whitepaper

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory

    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Addressing the needs of your enterprise

    Philips Informatics Managed Services Edition is a long-term strategic health informatics partnership across the health continuum with an innovative business model and managed service. We take the ownership and responsibility of managing the Philips informatics portfolio and provide fully managed IT services to optimize enterprise management with a transparent total cost of ownership.

    radiology icon

    Radiology

    cardiology icon

    Cardiology

    precision medicine icon

    Precision medicine

    analytics icon

    Analytics

    interoperability solutions icon

    Interoperability solutions

    Key benefits of Philips Informatics Managed Services

    Seamless interoperability

    We provide a full suite of innovative solutions and a single point of integration with your existing infrastructure, enabling you to have a single, comprehensive patient view across care settings.

    Robust security

    We give you peace of mind by providing solutions that meet the very latest security standards to enable confidentiality, integrity and availability of your data.

    Operational efficiency

    We reduce IT burden by streamlining implementation and optimizing workflow with dedicated experts.

    Enterprise scalability

    We help you grow confidently by providing the support of a managed service to enable you to achieve your strategic goals with, a transparent total cost of ownership.

    Customer story

    CarolinaEast Health System

    Streamlined workflows, seamless interoperability, and much more at CarolinaEast Health System in New Bern, North Carolina

    Carolina East Health System, an award-winning health system for patient experience and cardiac care, was one of the first to collaborate with Philips to implement Informatics Managed Services.

    mike ciancio headshot
    “Philips encrypts all of our images and ensures that we have the latest security patches in place. If there is a problem, they take care of it. Now, I can go home at night and sleep.”

    Mike Ciancio

    Imaging Systems Administrator, CarolinaEast Medical Center

    Download case study
    donna russel headshot
    "Philips Informatics Managed Services enables us to do more with less. Our technologists spend less time doing paperwork or computer work. With information flowing through the system, they can concentrate more on patient care, on imaging work, and on getting quality information to the cardiologist or radiologist.”

    Donna Russel, RT(R)(M)

    Supervisor of Radiology and Cardiology Imaging, CarolinaEast Medical Center

    Download case study

    Our partnering approach

    Comprehensive managed service that connects processes, people and places that make care happen

    With Philips Informatics Managed Services and Philips as your healthcare informatics partner, you can confidently scale your clinical enterprise because Philips does more of the daily grind so that you can focus on what matters.

    professional consultancy icon

    We provide professional consultancy to ensure peace of mind every step of the way.

    identify opportunities icon

    We identify opportunities and skillfully manage change from one common platform.

    guarantee uptime icon

    We share risk and guarantee system uptime. Reliability and disaster recovery 99.99% system uptime.*

    continuous improvement icon

    We assess your enterprise and facilitate continuous improvement and provide on going support for workflow optimization.

    * For critical systems.

    Ask about Philips Informatics Managed Services


    Don’t miss out on valuable information on how our managed services approach can improve your health informatics.  Please be sure to check the box below to receive communications from Philips.

    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    2
    Contact details

    - Some products/solutions are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Sva prava zadržana.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.