Compressed SENSE acceleration helps clinicians to balance speed vs. image detail



When asked about the most remarkable features of Ingenia Ambition, Carlos Avila, the Institute’s Lead Technologist responds without hesitation: “The most impactful changes come from Compressed SENSE and mDIXON XD.”



Compressed SENSE allows up to 50% faster* scanning. It works for all anatomical scan sequences and in all body areas. And, as always in MRI, scanning speed may be traded to obtain more anatomical detail, which may have even more impact at the Institute. The mDIXON XD methods provides robust fat-free, high SNR imaging and significant time savings in MR angiography (MRA).



“High quality imaging has allowed us to move away from invasive angiography to noninvasive methods such as MRA. When relying on these types of images, it's important to have the best possible image quality,” Dr. Peña says. “That makes the difference and allows us to determine whether someone needs to proceed to therapy or treatment and prevents us from needing a significant number of invasive procedures.”



“Compressed SENSE is not just faster imaging, it’s a way to improve both image quality and scan time – the user controls how to balance that. In some scans, we may want to acquire images quicker, while for other scans we want to use Compressed SENSE to increase resolution so that we see more detail,” Dr. Peña says.