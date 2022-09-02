Search terms

Acute care workflows in rhythm with you  

In acute care, information ebbs and flows. Settings change. As your partner, we work in rhythm with you to bring clarity to the complexity. We help streamline and standardize clinical workflows and deliver insight-powered solutions across the patient journey in the moments that matter.

    Acute patient management:  help identify at-risk patients early, react confidently to changing patient conditions and more precisely fine-tune treatment for every patient. 

    Flexible enterprise capabilities for caregiver mobility, data sharing and alarm management can help care teams can efficiently make shared decisions and deliver high-quality care, to help reduce patient decline.

    Acute patient management from Philips provides continuous clinical surveillance, advanced interoperability and predictive insights across care settings. With access to critical data at all points of care, caregivers can easily stratify high-risk patients, make decisions together and fine-tune care with precision for every patient.

    Our integrated system of advanced physiologic monitoring, central station, mobile applications and clinical decision-support tools work together to provide the actionable insights your care teams need in the moment so they can:

    • Gain visibility into patient status anytime, anywhere;
    • Be notified of early signs of potential patient deterioration;
    • Proactively fine-tune treatment;
    • Rapidly adapt and scale patient monitoring;
    • Collaborate during care transitions and effectively decide the optimal time to transition.

    Our standardized, interoperable acute patient management includes:

    • Advanced patient monitoring systems, measurements and sensors
    • Workflows designed to reduce administration and documentation time 
    • Continuous, near real-time data, and predictive insights and analytics
    • Whole hospital connectivity and end-to-end surveillance

    Our s­­olutions can help clinicians detect, interpret and intervene to enable: 

    • Reduction in adverse events and medical errors
    • Reduction in length of stay, ICU readmissions and 30-day readmissions
    • Improved patient and staff experience and satisfaction scores
    • Decrease in staff fatigue and turnover
    • Decrease in patient-level total cost of care

    Trends and issues that may benefit from acute patient management:

    • Widening gap between nurses’ experience levels and patient complexity as a result of staff turnover, contributing to more adverse events
    • Increase in older, sicker and more medically complex patient populations creating more unpredictable transitions and unplanned admissions
    • Increase in care team cognitive overload and burnout
    • Need for real-time data to plan resources and respond with correct course of care
    • Reimbursement penalties tied to care quality and readmission rates

    Demonstrated results in acute patient management

    32%

    reduction in non-actionable alarms in 3 months1
    63%

    reduction in patient transfers to the ICU2

    13,331 

    in potential hours saved through improvements from workflow changes and automation3
      56%

    approximate reduction in number of cardiac and respiratory arrests4
    Connecting diverse care settings

      

    To help clinicians keep pace with complex, ever-changing patient conditions, we offer beat-to-beat, breath-to-breath patient monitoring and decision support. Having patient insights in hand whenever they’re needed can give clinicians confidence to act before a patient deteriorates, and Philips Capsule’s vendor-neutral Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) can capture streaming clinical data from connected patient devices, contextualise it and share it to all points of care.5

    Clinical challenges are exacerbated by the staffing crisis and by changing care environments

    Critical moments in acute care can be complicated by irrelevant data, siloed systems and administrative tasks that disrupt clinicians – and their unique rhythm of care. As healthcare delivery models change amidst rising care demands, there’s renewed pressure on clinical teams to care for patients in different environments with confidence and at every critical moment. Here’s how this plays out.

    Visit Acute Care

    Explore all we have to offer in Acute Care, including stories, our latest products and innovations, key capabilities and solutions, events and more.

    References

    1. At Augusta University Health. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
    2. At Saratoga Hospital. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
    3. https://www.usa.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/ standard/news/press/2020/20200311-jackson-memorial-hospital-gives-philips enterprise-monitoring-as-a-service-model-high-marks-for-satisfaction-and efficiency.html
    4. At Lakeland Health, after implementing Philips IntelliVue Guardian automated early warning scoring solution. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
    5. Device must be capable of data output and system must be able to receive HL7.

