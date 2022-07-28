How can we help clinicians adapt knowing that these trends are shaping cardiac care?

Manish: Let’s take hypertension as an example. There is still a need to improve care for something as basic as hypertension with remote monitoring. This is less of a technological challenge and more of a paradigm shift in how we deliver care, switching from within the four walls of the exam room to the four walls of the living room. There are many conditions that can move in this direction. Philips and clinical teams must work together to create solutions and help shape the vision for a better way of delivering care. Jennifer: Our role, as an industry partner, is to help clinicians and health systems work together to co-create innovative solutions. For example, clinicians get frustrated if they have to do data entry four times on the same patient. They ask, ‘Why can’t this be solved for me?’ Yes, it is our role to fix the smaller things, but we also want to think broadly about how we can improve and integrate cardiac care from the very start of an episode, all the way through recovery and home care. Alexandra: The ability to communicate remotely between care teams and to diagnose patients without being physically present is an exciting way to enhance cardiac care. Using Philips Collaboration Live platforms, which lets users remotely connect with staff in real time during an exam regardless of location, we can have a person doing a study inside a room and another person sitting miles away and both can collaborate, seeing exactly what is going on. This can be incredibly helpful in terms of access to care and expansion of the knowledge to any location.

