Oncology
Senior patient with a nurse

A clear path to better cancer care

Addressing the complexity in the patient pathway is key to supporting high quality, personalized care.
Do you want to learn how Philips can help?

    Innovation that unites expertise across specialties to simplify the journey


    With an increasing number of cancer patients and more specialties involved in their care, the cancer care journey has become more complex. Working together to streamline and connect multidisciplinary workflows and integrate patient data and clinical decision support helps you facilitate a clear journey for each patient.

    Simplify the complex journey for your patients and care teams

    Reduce unnecessary burdens for your oncology patients


    Every cancer care journey has a defining moment with heartbreaking news that no patient wants to hear. Delays, uncertainties and complex logistics take an additional toll. Today, the cancer care journey often includes specialists across multiple disciplines. Improving the flow of information at every point supports care that is efficient, precise and personalized.
    Video of the complex journey for cancer patients and what Philips can do to help simplify it.
    See how Philips helps you integrate insights at every step of the patient journey.

    Empower your clinicians with information and tools to bring clarity at each point of the care journey


    Clinicians want to be able to provide the right care at the right time, with thoughtfulness and compassion. They would like that care to be fast when it can be, and slower and more measured when it has to be. Having consistency, communication and collaboration is crucial to quality cancer care.
    Graphic illustrating the many appointments, interventions and treatments in a year for a patient on the cancer care journey.
    Many patients face a complex care journey full of appointments, interventions and treatments.
    Photo of Dr. David Jackman, Medical Director of Clinical Pathways at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
    How do we ensure that along every step of the way, we’re empowering patients, empowering physicians to do the right things as expediently as possible, to move care along in the best way?”

    Dr. David Jackman

    Medical Director of Clinical Pathways Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

    Two clinicians checking monitor

    The right information at the right time can make all the difference


    Care teams can have a more complete picture of each cancer patient to guide the journey when workflows integrate relevant patient data, clinical decision support and collaboration in a way that is simplified, standardized and automated.
    Clinician in consultation at a computer screen showing clinical images and data for a patient on the cancer care journey.

    Change what’s possible for your patients, your staff and your organization

    Icon of computer screen with data to represent integrating efficiency and consistency in cancer care.
    Integrate efficiency and consistency
    Simplify cancer care by streamlining workflows and unifying caregivers, data and technology at every step of the patient journey.
    Icon of interconnected dots to represent enhancing clinical collaboration and confidence on the care care journey.
    Enhance clinical collaboration and confidence
    Unlock the benefits of streamlined multidisciplinary collaboration. Coordinated insights lead to more confident, personalized decisions.
    Icon of person with heart to represent delivering meaningful insights and guidance on the cancer care journey.
    Deliver meaningful insights and guidance
    Provide a clear way forward with personalized cancer care tailored to the individual patient. With real-time insights from all clinical disciplines, your care team can decide on precise approaches to meet patient goals and, ultimately, help provide better quality of life.

    Unlock more clarity at every moment of cancer care


    Take the clinical and operational insights at all stages of the journey and unite them into one consistent path forward. That is key to providing patients and clinicians with greater peace of mind for the best possible care.
    Graphic showing the cancer patient journey, including detection, diagnosis, treatment selection, therapy and follow-up.
    We can help guide every part of the cancer care journey
    Early detection
    Active management for screening and incidental findings programs simplifies and automates workflow to help identify, manage and treat patients as soon as possible.
    Diagnosis
    A full suite of diagnostic solutions efficiently brings together relevant information from EMR, radiology, pathology, external and internal labs for a complete patient picture.
    Treatment selection
    Remote collaboration across specialties and evidence-based decision support enable informed choices for optimal treatment decisions and a personalized care journey.
    Therapy planning & execution
    Seamless integration of all relevant information can shorten time from referral to treatment, accelerating care decisions tailored to individual patients.
    Assesment & follow up
    Connected solutions for monitoring and communicating with patients at home or in the hospital allow for ongoing assessment and personalized follow-up care.
    A clear care journey can have dramatic results


    See what can happen when workflows, information and decision support come together.
    Icon representing reduction in poor patient preparation with patient engagement management.
    -67%
    Reduction in poor patient preparation
    with patient engagement management 1
    Icon representing increase in productivity with digital workflows.
    +25%
    Increase in productivity
    with digital workflows 2
    Icon representing increase in improvement in detection of aggressive prostate cancer.
    +30%
    Improvement in detection
    of aggressive prostate cancer 3

    Are you ready to rethink the way cancer care is managed and delivered?


    Interested in knowing more about how to gain clarity and efficiency in every moment of cancer care? Our experts are here to guide you.
    Get in touch with our experts
    Clinician at computer screen studying a diagram of a patient care pathway.

    What if you could orchestrate clear care pathways for every patient?


    What if it were easier to coordinate across specialties, identify appropriate treatment options and select the right care pathway for each patient?
    See how you can orchestrate clear care pathways

    Dive deeper

    1
    Select your area of interest
    2
    Contact details

    We are always interested in engaging with you.

    Let us know how we can help.

    1
    2
    Contact details
    References

    1 Nayor J, Feng A, Qazi T, Saltzman JR. Tu1044 Improved Patient Preparedness for Colonoscopy Using Automated Time-Release Reminders. Gastrointestinal endoscopy. 2018;87(6):AB507-AB508.
    2 Survey with 52 physicians in Europe, 2018. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
    3 Siddiqui MM, Rais-Bahrami S, Turkbey B, et al. Comparison of MR/Ultrasound Fusion–Guided Biopsy With Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy for the Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer. JAMA. 2015;313(4):390-397.

