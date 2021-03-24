Search terms

What if every patient showed up on time and prepared for their imaging test?

An ideal day is one in which every patient shows up on time and ready to be imaged. After all, your substantial investment in imaging equipment and a well-trained staff goes unused if suddenly there is no patient there to scan.


What if you could help more patients show up on time and well prepared so that imaging exams are a positive experience for all? Healthcare organizations are using integrated digital communications right now to increase engagement and reduce no-shows.

Patients who don’t show up for their imaging appointments – or who show up late or unprepared – interrupt imaging operations, limit valuable access for others and put their own health outcomes at risk.

Integrated digital communications for patient management and personalized tools that help create a less stressful experience for imaging patients are helping organizations meet operational and patient care goals. 

 

  • Reduce no-shows
  • Improve patient satisfaction
  • Enhance the imaging experience for young children

How serious an issue are patient no-shows?

Patients who are late, ill-prepared or don’t show up at all affect the experience of your staff, your service continuity, and their own health and wellbeing. When technologists can’t get the image right the first time, it’s often because the patient hasn’t been properly prepared – or because of missing or inadequate patient information.1 Delays in diagnosis and treatment can have serious, long-term effects on not only the patient’s health, but also the ability of a service already under stress to meet workload demand.

No-shows account for up to

Graph icon to represent increase in exams with advanced imaging modalities

7%

of patients for some imaging modalities2

Dollar sign icon symbolizing cost of wasted exams

$ 1M

Potential loss in lost revenue $1,000,0003

Productive engagement eases concerns, reduces patient no-shows


Two great examples of patient engagement are interactive digital communications and personalized coaching tools. Cloud-based, integrated digital communications can help patients better prepare for imaging exams while reducing patient no-shows. Practical steps guide a patient at defining moments in the journey, helping imaging departments improve productivity and patient satisfaction. Personalized coaching tools to prepare pediatric patients for MR exams can help inform, educate, engage and comfort patients throughout the care journey.

Enhance patient engagement with interactive digital communications: patients have a virtual waiting room with contactless check-in via text message.

Smart device showing pre appointment preparation appointment reminders and contactless check-in

Step 1: Pre-appointment preparation
Educate patients on access protocols.

Step 2: Patient arrival
Patients text “here” and will receive a notification informing them to stay outside the building until it’s time to be seen.

Step 3: Clinic notification
The EHR is automatically updated with the patient’s arrival status.

Step 4: Ready to be seen
Staff input a status change into the EHR indicating that the patient is ready to be seen.

Step 5: Guide the patient
Notification is delivered to the patient alerting them that they may enter the clinic.

Help make MR exams less stressful for pediatric patients through personalized coaching tools.

Child using pediatric coaching on a smart device to make preparing for an MR exam less stressful

How leaders are driving patient engagement

 

Boston Medical Center (BMC), Yale New Haven Health and Lahey Hospital & Medical Center are finding that engaging with patients digitally helps ease patient anxiety and encourages them to keep their radiology appointments.

Providing timely and updated information has been critical in our efforts to keep both our staff and patients safe during this pandemic."

Kathleen Masters

Sr. Manager, Ambulatory Performance Boston Medical Center Boston, MA

BMC deployed patient management from Philips across 33 ambulatory departments as part of a health system initiative to improve its operational and patient experience metrics.

Results from BMC

⇣ 19%

reduction in no-shows4

4.4/5

patient satisfaction score, as measured by patient satisfaction surveys4

⇣ 14%

reduction in late cancellations4

Case study

Advancing key performance indicators with pre-visit navigation.

Read the case study (1.07MB)

Brochure

Responding to COVID-19 with an end-to-end digital workflow.

Download the brochure (1.69MB)

