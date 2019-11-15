The MobileDiagnost wDR mobile radiography system offers outstanding workflow, brilliant image quality and the full efficiency of Philips’ premium digital radiography all packed into a simple, secure and flexible mobile X-ray system.
The robust, mobile system offers a sliding column that moves down and out of the way for a clear view of your surroundings. This clear field of vision allows for outstanding workflow, as maneuverability is enhanced when accessing challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Excellent mobility
Seamless workflow
MobileDiagnost wDR allows for outstanding workflow with easy tubehead positioning, cable-free design, SkyPlate wireless portable detectors, rapid availability of premium digital images, SkyFlow Plus technology, and only 3-clicks to complete an exam, all combine to speed you through your day.
Outstanding image quality
Superb, high contrast images are possible on the system (without a grid) using SkyPlate detectors and SkyFlow Plus technology. UNIQUE 2 second generation multi-resolution image processing and a powerful 40Kw generator help attain quality images for a broad variety of patient types and support diagnostic confidence.
Thin and lightweight detector
SkyPlate compact, wireless, portable detectors offer superb image resolution and sensitivity with excellent dose efficiency to the system. They are perfect for free exposures that challenge fixed detectors such as angulated projections and are available in small (1.6kg, 3.5lbs.), and large (2.8kg, 6.2lbs.) sizes.
New SkyPlate E detector
SkyPlate E detector offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio, suiting most of your imaging needs.
Secure system and data
Keypad based authenticated access to system power-on and Windows 10 bitlocker based harddrive data encryption offer secure access to system and patient data respectively, allowing the system to stay protected from threats of unauthorized access.
