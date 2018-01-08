Dependability and predictability are key to realizing your possibilities in an MR business. Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS is designed to support your ambitions. Build your reputation for dependable MR services on our proven dStream digital broadband technology, used in over 2000 installations worldwide. The simplified Breeze workflow aids users with different levels of experience in easily performing consistent routine MR exams from day one. Low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades provide predictable total cost of ownership and peace of mind.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation³ under regular scanning conditions.
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation³ under regular scanning conditions.
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation³ under regular scanning conditions.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.
Up to 60% higher resolution
Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.
Conserve precious helium
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation³ under regular scanning conditions.
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation³ under regular scanning conditions.
Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation³ under regular scanning conditions.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Integrated coils: Inside the coil / Anterior coils: In dStream interface
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
Fully digital
dStream
Yes
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
3.35 m x 5.25 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
2.35 m
Single operator workflow
Single operator workflow
SmartSelect
Yes
SmartExam
Yes
SmartStart
Yes
SmartLink
Yes
SmartLine
Yes
Related products
Alternative products
1. Based on internal study comparing workflow with Achieva.<br>
2. Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system.<br>
3. Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions.
4. Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability.
5. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
This content is not intended for a US audience.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.