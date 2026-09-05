Disclaimer

1. Based on internal study comparing workflow with Achieva.<br>

2. Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system.<br>

3. Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions.

4. Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability.

5. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.

This content is not intended for a US audience.