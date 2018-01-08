Search terms

Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS

A revolutionary workflow delivers speed – and productivity

Dependability and predictability are key to realizing your possibilities in an MR business. Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS is designed to support your ambitions. Build your reputation for dependable MR services on our proven dStream digital broadband technology, used in over 2000 installations worldwide. The simplified Breeze workflow aids users with different levels of experience in easily performing consistent routine MR exams from day one. Low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades provide predictable total cost of ownership and peace of mind.

Accelerate workflow by reducing the number of positioning steps
The Breeze Workflow reduces the number of positioning steps by up to 34%¹ and enables you to accelerate your daily exam workflow. Patient set-up is intuitive and takes minimal coil handling thanks to the Breeze Workflow.

Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.

Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.

Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.

Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.

Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.

Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation³ under regular scanning conditions.

Reduce energy costs
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.

Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Philips e-Alert notifies you of potential issues before they can impact your operations.⁴

Get consistent and high quality imaging with dStream digital broadband
dStream digital broadband technology and our imaging solutions help you grow your MR practice to new heights. Digitizing the signal in the coil captures the MR signal in its most pure form, increasing SNR to enhance the image quality or reduce the exam time.

Up to 60% higher resolution
Compressed SENSE can be used to acquire images with higher resolution - in the same scan time currently allotted for an MRI exam - to increase diagnostic confidence. Sequences can be replaced or added to enhance critical details. A 2D sequence can be replaced with a 3D protocol to provide multiple orientations.

Patient handling and set up time faster by up to 79%²
Spend less time on patient handling and coil set up with Breeze Workflow. Short cables, small connectors and compact electronics make coil set up fast and easy.

Reduce the need for costly remodelling
To allow your new MR to be sited in an existing room, Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS features a small fringe field on a lightweight magnet. This can reduce the need to make costly renovations, such as removing walls, raising ceilings or reinforcing floors.

Keep transport and installation costs low
Save time and money on transport and installation with the unique compact design of this system. It is made to easily move through standard hospital corridors and doorways without widening them. You can easily fit it in rooms with standard ceilings since it offers a low ceiling height upon installation.

Conserve precious helium
The HeliumSave zero-boil-off technology is designed to elimate Helium losses even in normal operation³ under regular scanning conditions.

Reduce energy costs
PowerSave technology combines efficient design with smart power management to help keep energy bills consistently low.

Maintain high uptime by resolving potential system issues
Benefit from improved uptime with the support of Philips Customer Service. Philips e-Alert notifies you of potential issues before they can impact your operations.⁴

Discover more about Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

 

A revolutionary workflow delivers

MRI speed – and productivity

Visit webpage

What our customers say about Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

Dr. Takahashi

Dr. Takahashi, radiologist at the Seirei-Mikatahara General Hospital in Japan is sharing his experiences with the Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MR system.

Mrs. Silvia Schiffer

Mrs. Silvia Schiffer, Director and Senior Radiologist at Radiologie Schiffer in Germany is sharing her experiences with the Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MR system.

MR Body Map

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

Find the right clinical app

Find the right clinical applications for your needs

 

Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.

Ingenia s magnetic resonance

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

FieldStrength

FieldStrenght image

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

NetForum Community

NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

Documentation

Magnet system
Magnet system
Field strength
  • 1.5T
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Magnet weight
  • 2700 kg
Typical homogeneity V-RMS
  • ≤ 0.9 ppm (at 40 cm DSV)
HeliumSave technology
  • Yes (zero boil-off)
Maximum FOV
  • 50 cm
Cryogen boil-off rate
  • 0 liter/hour (under normal operation)
Stellar HP gradients
Stellar HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 33 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 120 T/m/s
RF transmit
RF transmit
Output power
  • 18 kW
RF Receive
RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Integrated coils: Inside the coil / Anterior coils: In dStream interface
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
dStream
  • Yes
Siting information
Siting information
Minimum siting requirement
  • 3.35 m x 5.25 m
Ceiling height (minimum)
  • 2.35 m
Single operator workflow
Single operator workflow
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
SmartLine
  • Yes
  • 1. Based on internal study comparing workflow with Achieva.<br>
  • 2. Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system.<br>
  • 3. Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions.
  • 4. Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability.
  • 5. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
