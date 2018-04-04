The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology
Up to 30% faster DWI images³
Speed without compromise
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Up to 60% higher resolution³
New territories in neurofunctional MRI
Work smart from the start
Automate your scan planning
Provide an immersive visual experience
Increase patient comfort
Diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology
Up to 30% faster DWI images³
Speed without compromise
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Up to 60% higher resolution³
New territories in neurofunctional MRI
Work smart from the start
Automate your scan planning
Provide an immersive visual experience
Increase patient comfort
Dr. Jan S. Kirschke
Dr. Rickmer F. Braren
Dr. Benedikt
J. Schwaiger
First hand experiences from the Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich
First hand experiences from the Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich
Radiologists, Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich
A revolutionary breakthrough in MRI diagnostic quality – and speed
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
