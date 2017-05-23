Philips ClearVue 550 ultrasound system has the elegant design that is the hallmark of Philips. Active Array technology offers image quality designed to enhance diagnostic confidence. Features are sophisticated enough to be simple.
Modular design enhances serviceability and reliability
The elegant design of this system hints at the reduced complexity of the system. The modular design means enhanced serviceability, reliability, and sustainability inside a lightweight cart for increased portability and maneuverability. Advanced serviceability features and value-added services are designed to help keep you running at peak performance.
Range of applications
Range of applications to fit your case mix
Use the ClearVue 550 to enhance your ultrasound capabilities across a range of applications: abdominal, small parts and superficial, pediatric, musculoskeletal, urology and prostate, Ob/Gyn, vascular, TCD, and cardiac.
Energy efficient
Energy efficient to help reduce costs
Sustainability at Philips is all about improving the health and well-being of individuals and their communities. This system is energy efficient with low power consumption to help save on energy costs. Its low heat dissipation is ideal in smaller rooms which may save on cooling costs.
SonoCT
SonoCT for real-time imaging in two planes
SonoCT imaging technology uses transmit beam-steering techniques to obtain coplanar, tomographic images from different viewing angles, then combines these micro-angulated images into a single compounded image at real-time frame rates.
XRES
XRES reduces artifacts
XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition.
Active Array technology
Active Array technology for image quality
Count on stunning 2D and 3D/4D images with the clarity and detail resolution you need thanks to Active Array technology. It offers advanced 3D/4D functions, like Auto Face Reveal and Fetal STIC. ClearVue 3D/4D capabilities are designed to be easy to use and easy to learn, so that 3D/4D can fit seamlessly into your routine clinical workflow.
Range of applications
Energy efficient
SonoCT
XRES
Active Array technology
ClearVue makes it simple
ClearVue 550 offers advanced Philips automation, procedure guidance, and flexibility with the image quality you demand, and offers features such as iSCAN one-button automation and SmartExam protocols. We provide advances in workflow and customizable report templates that are easy to work with, including easy query for data entry fields.
Reliable from the start The sleek yet rugged design is built for the dependability that is essential in challenging environments. ClearVue performs for you day after day.
The versatility your day demands The ClearVue family offers workflow enhancements and a range of capabilities across multiple clinical specialties, including general imaging, abdominal, vascular, musculoskeletal, small parts, Ob/Gyn, and cardiac.
Performance from the inside out Every member of the ClearVue family shares an advanced processing platform for high volume rates in real-time scanning for excellent image quality. With significant advances in software, hardware, and applications compared to previous ClearVue generations, the ClearVue family is now more hardworking than ever.
Scalable to protect your investment Not only is ClearVue easy to learn and use because of its intuitive interface for scanning, but it is also easily upgradeable with additional clinical features and transducers to allow your system to evolve with you over time.
Supporting you at every turn
Education
Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies
