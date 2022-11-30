Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.
Far surpasses conventional ultrasound performance to reach new levels of definition and clarity. Incorporating a custom multi-stage precision beamformer along with massiveparallel processing, this proprietary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data from each transmit operation and performs digital beam reconstruction along with mathematically optimized focal processing. This creates extraordinary real-time images with exceptional frame rate, uniformity and penetration.
nSIGHT Imaging
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
95% of OB/GYN users surveyed* feel, FlexVue and Orthogonal View, improves their workflow and 85% say it enhances their diagnostic confidence as well.
Next Gen AutoSCAN
Philips Next Gen AutoSCAN improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen AutoSCAN reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
XRES Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, XRES Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. XRES Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. XRES Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
MFI HD
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy
PureWave & xMATRIX technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy
xMATRIX transducers, powerful and versatile
No other premium ultrasound solution can run xMATRIX, the comprehensive suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. Achieve ultra-thin 2D slices. Use Live xPlane imaging to create two full-resolution planes simultaneously, allowing you to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time. Acquire near-isovoxel resolution to reveal images from any plane within the volume.
24" HD MAX display
This new immersive 24” display monitor offers the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience, with an ultra-wide color gamut of 10-bit color depth that uses billions of colors for accurate color reproduction. In addition, it provides high-contrast dynamic range and enhanced black levels for subtle delineation of grayscale values. HD MAX features superb off-angle viewing for visualization of clinical images throughout the scanning room.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolutionprocessingapproach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMATRIX, C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that faciitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous Multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream direcly from the ultrasound system for access to mulitple clinical resources at a distance.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years. Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems. The EPIQ Elite platform is built on Window 10 OS and features a powerful defense-in-depth principle and deliver an outstanding set of data security features comprising of five core layers.
Elastography
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. Highly sensitive strain imaging can be used to rapidly assess relative tissue stiffness values across a variety of applications.
ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. ElastQ Imaging also provides a confidence map display to assist you in obtaining measurements from areas with the highest shear wave quality.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
Flow Viewer
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
FlexVue with Orthogonal View
95% of OB/GYN users surveyed* feel, FlexVue and Orthogonal View, improves their workflow and 85% say it enhances their diagnostic confidence as well.
Next Gen AutoSCAN
Philips Next Gen AutoSCAN improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen AutoSCAN reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Auto Doppler
Automatically adjusts for optimal flow sensitivity and resolution, reducing 10 steps to 3 steps and also reducing the number of repetitive button pushes by an average of 68%.
XRES Pro, the next-generation image processing
At real-time frame rates, XRES Pro uses multi-parametric precision filters that subdivide image elements, analyze this data and then apply advanced algorithms to sharpen borders and interfaces and provide superb tissue conspicuity. XRES Pro also offers enhanced assessment of plaque morphology. XRES Pro allows you full adjustability to match the level of enhancement to clinical imaging requirements for elevated diagnostic confidence with virtually all patients.
MFI HD
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy
PureWave & xMATRIX technology
The power of PureWave for exceptional imaging even on technically difficult patients. PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave have virtually perfect uniformity for greater bandwidth and twice the efficiency of conventional ceramic materials.
MicroFlow Imaging
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy
xMATRIX transducers, powerful and versatile
No other premium ultrasound solution can run xMATRIX, the comprehensive suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. Achieve ultra-thin 2D slices. Use Live xPlane imaging to create two full-resolution planes simultaneously, allowing you to capture twice as much clinical information in the same amount of time. Acquire near-isovoxel resolution to reveal images from any plane within the volume.
24" HD MAX display
This new immersive 24” display monitor offers the ultimate ultrasound visualization experience, with an ultra-wide color gamut of 10-bit color depth that uses billions of colors for accurate color reproduction. In addition, it provides high-contrast dynamic range and enhanced black levels for subtle delineation of grayscale values. HD MAX features superb off-angle viewing for visualization of clinical images throughout the scanning room.
Super Resolution MVI & Time of Arrival
Philips Super Resolution MVI CEUS is an improved version of Philips legacy Contrast MVI which takes advantage of an innovative super-resolutionprocessingapproach and advanced motion compensation techniques to obtain a 200% improvement in spatial resolution. The Time of arrival map offers representation of the relative time at which bubbles first enter points of interest in the current imaging plane.
Image Fusion and Navigation-Easy to use modality fusion and interventional guidance
Make confident decisions even in challenging diagnostic cases with fully integrated fusion capabilities that feature streamlined workflows to allow clinicians to achieve fast and effective fusion of CT/MR/PET with live ultrasound. By combining imaging modalities directly on the ultrasound system, you now have access to an even more powerful diagnostic tool with advanced visualization allowing for fast clinical decisions. Expand fusion and navigation capabilities through a range of transducers across applications, including the X6-1 xMATRIX, C5-1, C9-2, eL18-4, L12-5, C10-4ec, S5-1 and the new mC7-2.
Anatomically Intelligent ultrasound - machine intelligence for faster more reproducible analysis
At the heart of the powerful EPIQ Elite architecture is our Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. Some examples of our AIUS capabilities include HeartModel, AI Breast and Auto-registration of image fusion and navigation.
Collaboration Live
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that faciitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous Multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream direcly from the ultrasound system for access to mulitple clinical resources at a distance.
Powerful system security - protecting sensitive patient data
Hospitals and healthcare organizations are spending more to protect their systems and patient data from cyber-attacks. That is why healthcare cybersecurity spending will exceed $65 billion over the next five years. Ultrasound devices are highly mobile and can exist in a wired or wireless environment. As a result, Philips has made security a high priority for ultrasound systems. The EPIQ Elite platform is built on Window 10 OS and features a powerful defense-in-depth principle and deliver an outstanding set of data security features comprising of five core layers.
Elastography
The EPIQ Elite platform supports both strain and shear wave imaging methods of elastography. Highly sensitive strain imaging can be used to rapidly assess relative tissue stiffness values across a variety of applications.
ElastQ Imaging methods of shear wave elastography use a unique pulsing scheme to generate and detect the propagation speed of shear waves, providing a quantitative display and measurement of tissue stiffness. ElastQ Imaging also provides a confidence map display to assist you in obtaining measurements from areas with the highest shear wave quality.
Service
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Education
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
