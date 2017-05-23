Philips understand the challenges you face. From a changing patient population to the need to maximize resources, the challenges can be considerable. Philips Affiniti helps you overcome these daily challenges so you can provide the best possible care for your patients every day. Affiniti offers a powerful combination of performance and workflow advances to enhance diagnostic confidence making it the choice of clinicians worldwide
Philips Affiniti delivers the right balance of advanced ergonomic design and precision engineering to help you work more comfortably and intuitively. Its exceptional image quality gives you the results you need to provide the best patient care possible. See what Philips Affiniti can do for your practice.
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources, and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume.
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
95% of OB/GYN users surveyed* feel, FlexVue and Orthogonal View, improves their workflow and 85% say it enhances their diagnostic confidence as well.
With Philips Affiniti 50, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to scan quickly and deliver results efficiently, while incorporating those innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice of those who demand quality images and proven clinical applications.
Philips Next Gen AutoSCAN improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen AutoSCAN reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that faciitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous Multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream direcly from the ultrasound system for access to mulitple clinical resources at a distance.
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources, and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume.
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Flow Viewer is a Philips color visualization enhancement for vasculature and fetal heart architecture. Flow Viewer provides a 3D-like rendering of flow imaging data to better visualize the cardiac and vascular architecture and enhance the aesthetic appeal of all color imaging modes Available in all color imaging modes (CFM, CPA, CPAd, MFI, MFI HD).
95% of OB/GYN users surveyed* feel, FlexVue and Orthogonal View, improves their workflow and 85% say it enhances their diagnostic confidence as well.
With Philips Affiniti 50, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to scan quickly and deliver results efficiently, while incorporating those innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice of those who demand quality images and proven clinical applications.
Philips Next Gen AutoSCAN improves image uniformity, adaptively adjusting image brightness at every pixel and reducing the need for user adjustment while also improving transducer plunkability. Next Gen AutoSCAN reduces button pushes by up to 54% with pixel-by-pixel real-time optimization.
Affiniti 50’s precision beamforming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. The system’s outstanding image quality combines with advanced clinical functionality, including elastography and Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS).
Designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue. This proprietary approach overcomes many of the barriers associated with conventional methods to detect small vessel blood flow with high resolution and minimal artifacts. MicroFlow Imaging maintains high frame rate and 2D image quality while applying advanced artifact reduction techniques to reveal small vessel anatomy
Extend your team without expanding it. Collaboration Live is a communication platform that faciitates communication between a compatible ultrasound system and a remote user. With simultaneous Multi-party communication up to six users can quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream direcly from the ultrasound system for access to mulitple clinical resources at a distance.
Philips leverages the experiences of its customers to design Affiniti 50 to address the challenges of daily scanning. We understand the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients and time constraints, and we’ve designed the system with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
The Affiniti 50 boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance uptime, it features: 1) A modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair 2) Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike fetal 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source, gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
The need to do more with less, rising case complexity and additional care settings put challenges with staffing, skill variability and standardization into sharp focus. This is where our services and solutions can help - get service tailored for your needs with our RightFit contracts, clinical and technical education and training to keep skills fresh, maximize your equipment investment with Technology Maximizer, and extend your team without expanding it with Collaboration Live.
Our comprehensive education programs are designed to support clinical excellence, increase the use of advanced system features, instill physician confidence in the quality of exams, enhance workflow and productivity, foster professional growth and teamwork, and ultimately deliver an outstanding patient experience.
