Philips ClearVue 650 ultrasound system is versatile and elegant for a variety of settings and types of exams. Best-in-class image quality & intuitive operation set it apart. You get superb quality in 2D imaging and 3D/4D imaging made easy.
Modular design enhances serviceability and reliability
