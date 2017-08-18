Search terms

The Philips PageWriter TC10 is an advanced cardiograph that can grow with you as your workflow evolves. With its compact size and lightweight design, the TC10 is a portable solution that supports patient needs in a wide range of care settings.

Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter TC10 fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you are always connected, without being locked in. It delivers advanced bidirectional network communication using secure, wireless connectivity, based on standard LAN protocols, to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.

Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter TC10 fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you are always connected, without being locked in. It delivers advanced bidirectional network communication using secure, wireless connectivity, based on standard LAN protocols, to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.

Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter TC10 fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you are always connected, without being locked in. It delivers advanced bidirectional network communication using secure, wireless connectivity, based on standard LAN protocols, to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Philips DXL ECG algorithm provides ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations.

Philips DXL ECG algorithm provides ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations.

Philips DXL ECG algorithm provides ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations.
Use the upgrade options to easily add new features to increase clinical capabilities and further simplify workflow.

Use the upgrade options to easily add new features to increase clinical capabilities and further simplify workflow.

Use the upgrade options to easily add new features to increase clinical capabilities and further simplify workflow.
