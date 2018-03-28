Search terms

Maternal and fetal monitoring systems

Avalon FM30

Fetal Monitor

Avalon FM fetal and maternal monitors are Philips' first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse, measuring fetal & maternal heart rates separately to enhance diagnostic confidence.

Features
Extensive fetal parameters
For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.

Extensive fetal parameters
NST Trace Interpretation
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.

NST Trace Interpretation
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
Large, intuitive color display
The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display
Triplet monitoring option
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option
Reliability features
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features
Smart transducers
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers
Variety of readings
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.

Variety of readings
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse
External touch display option
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option
Extensive fetal parameters
For complex cases, the Avalon FM30 fetal monitor offers external and internal fetal parameters. These include ultrasound, fetal movement, direct fetal heart rate, Toco and intrauterine pressure, as well as maternal pulse rate, and ECG, with optional Sp02 and blood pressure.

Extensive fetal parameters
NST Trace Interpretation
Built-in NST Trace Interpretation, a clinical decision support (CDS) application for antepartum monitoring, can help to improve efficiency by sorting out the traces that require closer analysis by the obstetrician.

NST Trace Interpretation
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
The Avalon FM30 fetal monitor connects to IntelliSpace Perinatal, Philips obstetrical surveillance and information management system. This supports the continuum of care from the first antepartum visit to delivery, postpartum, and newborn nursery, discharge and postpartum follow-up visits.

IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity
Large, intuitive color display
The luminous color display has large numerics and graphs so you can easily view maternal and fetal ECG waves.

Large, intuitive color display
Triplet monitoring option
Only the Avalon FM series can monitor triplets on a single monitor using the same ultrasound frequency. This allows one monitor to be used for a wide range of clinical needs.

Triplet monitoring option
Reliability features
With the Avalon FM series, you have the confidence of an uninterrupted flow of information. The optional battery allows continuous monitoring during maternal transport in healthcare facilities. It also features a backup memory and LAN interface, combined with smart transducers and a color touchscreen.

Reliability features
Smart transducers
The smart transducers have auto-recognition and "Finder LED" that automatically recognize which transducer is plugged in. When the transducer is plugged in, the screen layout automatically displays data in the correct format. This simplifies operation for caregivers.

Smart transducers
Variety of readings
This antepartum and intrapartum monitor provides a wide range of readings. These include separate maternal pulse measurement; integrated monitoring of maternal pulse rate and blood pressure (optional); external monitoring of fetal heart rates, uterine activity, and fetal movement; an extensive set of internal fetal parameters such as direct fetal heart rate and uterine pressure; and optional maternal SpO2 monitoring.

Variety of readings
Smart Pulse
Smart Pulse provides cross-channel verification. It continuously compares all fetal and maternal heart rates, enhancing caregiver confidence that each is measured separately.

Smart Pulse
External touch display option
The optional external touch display gives caregivers enhanced flexibility in placing the monitor where it can be easily viewed by family members and caregivers.

External touch display option
Avalon CL in action

  avaloncl image

    Avalon CL - A moving birth experience for mom, for baby, for you. View this video to see how Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and Heidelberg Hospital are allowing expectant moms to stand, sit, walk, and take a relaxing shower or bath during labor.

     

  avalon n 2

     

    Thanks to the wireless capabilities of the Avalon CL maternal and fetal heart monitoring solution, mothers can move around freely and caregivers can access patient information remotely. Watch this video to see how the Burnside Hospital in Australia delivers a new birthing experience for mothers, OB clinicians and nurses.

    Specifications

    Battery
    Battery
    Operating time (optional)
    • Up to four hour(s)
    General
    General
    Care stage
    • Intrapartum
    Patient type
    • Fetal and maternal
    Waveforms
    Waveforms
    Not for diagnostic use
    • DECG, MECG
    Parameters
    Parameters
    External fetal parameters
    • US/Toco
    Twin capability
    • Standard
    Triplets capability
    • Optional
    Internal fetal parameters
    • DECG, IUP
    Smart Pulse technology
    • Standard
    Cross channel verification
    • Standard
    Fetal movement profile
    • Standard
    Interfaces
    Interfaces
    PS/2 interfaces
    • Optional
    Inferfaces
    Inferfaces
    System interface (optional)
    • Serial, LAN
    Readings
    Readings
    NST timer
    • Standard
    NST trace interpretation (optional)
    • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
    Data storage
    Data storage
    Data buffer
    • Up to one hour(s)
    Weight
    Weight
    Weight without battery option
    • 11.2 pounds/5.1 kg
    Weight with battery option
    • 11.7 pounds/5.3 kg
    Display
    Display
    Monitor screen display
    • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
    Touchscreen operation
    • Standard
    Battery
    Battery
    Operating time (optional)
    • Up to four hour(s)
    General
    General
    Care stage
    • Intrapartum
    Patient type
    • Fetal and maternal
    Waveforms
    Waveforms
    Not for diagnostic use
    • DECG, MECG
    Parameters
    Parameters
    External fetal parameters
    • US/Toco
    Twin capability
    • Standard
    Triplets capability
    • Optional
    Internal fetal parameters
    • DECG, IUP
    Smart Pulse technology
    • Standard
    Cross channel verification
    • Standard
    Fetal movement profile
    • Standard
    Interfaces
    Interfaces
    PS/2 interfaces
    • Optional
    Inferfaces
    Inferfaces
    System interface (optional)
    • Serial, LAN
    Readings
    Readings
    NST timer
    • Standard
    NST trace interpretation (optional)
    • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
    Data storage
    Data storage
    Data buffer
    • Up to one hour(s)
    Weight
    Weight
    Weight without battery option
    • 11.2 pounds/5.1 kg
    Weight with battery option
    • 11.7 pounds/5.3 kg
    Display
    Display
    Monitor screen display
    • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
    Touchscreen operation
    • Standard

