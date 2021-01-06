Search terms

Efficia CM120

Patient Monitor

Time-tested physiological measurement algorithms and essential functionality are now within your reach. With your workflow in mind, Efficia monitors are designed to be both portable and intuitive to use. You can access most functions in three clicks or fewer. Provided various configurations, you can meet different clinical needs. With Efficia patient monitors, you can be confident you're delivering efficient, quality care - all while staying within your budget.

A range of screen sizes
CM100 10.1 inch; CM120 12.1 inch; CM150 15.6 inch. 15° rotation fits various clinical situations.

CM100 10.1 inch; CM120 12.1 inch; CM150 15.6 inch. 15° rotation fits various clinical situations.

CM100 10.1 inch; CM120 12.1 inch; CM150 15.6 inch. 15° rotation fits various clinical situations.
High-definition widescreen display
screen resolution of CM100 and CM120 is 1280×800, widescreen ratio is 16:10

screen resolution of CM100 and CM120 is 1280×800, widescreen ratio is 16:10

screen resolution of CM100 and CM120 is 1280×800, widescreen ratio is 16:10
Easy-to-use interface
choose either an optional touchscreen or standard trim knob user interface.

choose either an optional touchscreen or standard trim knob user interface.

choose either an optional touchscreen or standard trim knob user interface.
Time-tested physiological measurements relied on for over 20 million patients every year
ST/AR algorithm, 24 types of arrhythmia analysis and ST analysis provided, ST map (only available in CM120 and CM150); FAST SpO2 with perfusion indication (PI); Mainstream or microstream CO2 monitoring (optional), 12-lead ECG (only optional in CM120 and CM150), etc.

ST/AR algorithm, 24 types of arrhythmia analysis and ST analysis provided, ST map (only available in CM120 and CM150); FAST SpO2 with perfusion indication (PI); Mainstream or microstream CO2 monitoring (optional), 12-lead ECG (only optional in CM120 and CM150), etc.

ST/AR algorithm, 24 types of arrhythmia analysis and ST analysis provided, ST map (only available in CM120 and CM150); FAST SpO2 with perfusion indication (PI); Mainstream or microstream CO2 monitoring (optional), 12-lead ECG (only optional in CM120 and CM150), etc.
Common accessories with IntelliVue
Multiple specifications of imported SpO2 sensors and NBP cuffs.

Multiple specifications of imported SpO2 sensors and NBP cuffs.

Multiple specifications of imported SpO2 sensors and NBP cuffs.
Solidly built and reliable
Able to handle heavy workloads, physical knocks, and electrostatic interference.

Able to handle heavy workloads, physical knocks, and electrostatic interference.

Able to handle heavy workloads, physical knocks, and electrostatic interference.
Designed to be light and portable for flexible deployment
With a variety of fixed hooks and stands options

With a variety of fixed hooks and stands options

With a variety of fixed hooks and stands options
CM100 with one battery, while CM120 and CM150 with two batteries
A single li-ion battery supports up to 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport or to seamlessly cope with power supply fluctuations.

A single li-ion battery supports up to 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport or to seamlessly cope with power supply fluctuations.

A single li-ion battery supports up to 4 hours of continued monitoring during transport or to seamlessly cope with power supply fluctuations.
Retrospective reviews for enhanced decision making
Over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.

Over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.

Over 20 waveforms and 48 hours of full disclosure data on board; 10 days of trend reviews.
Wired or wireless networking
An interface to the central station.

An interface to the central station.

An interface to the central station.
Built-in HL7 connectivity
To interface with hospital information systems.

To interface with hospital information systems.

To interface with hospital information systems.
